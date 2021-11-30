Chidinma Ojukwu: Usifo Ataga friend testify how dem find di Super TV CEO deadi-bodi for mortuary on im birthday

Fourth witness for di trial of University of Lagos student Chidinma Ojukwu don tell court on Tuesday say di late Super TV boss Usifo Ataga suppose celebrate im birthday wit im family on June 17, 2021 only for dem to discover im deadi bodi for mortuary same day.

Chidinma and one Adedapo Quadri dey face murder charges say dem get hand for di murder of Usifo Ataga.

Wen di case come up in court on Tuesday, 20, November, 2021 Rotimi Albert wey be Usifo close friend and former class mate tell di court how im and Usifo family begin search for di victim on di 16th afta im receive call from a friend wey ask am wen last e hear from Usifo.

Rotimi tell court say "Di friend tell me say nobodi don hear from Usifo since June 13. I call am plenti times, e no pick and e no return my calls. Wen we no hear from am, we begin search for am and trace im phone sotee we trace am to UNILAG area".

"I send am text message, e deliver. I notice say im dey online for WhatsApp wey make me believe say im dey ok even though im no dey pick my calls nor return am, dis dey unlike am".

How we discover im bodi

Rotimi say Usifo siblings begin call from abroad say dem dey look for am. As at dat time, im wife dey Abuja dey prepare for Usifo birthday, as di family dey plan to celebrate di day wit di victim, she dey worried and also begin dey search for am.

Dem track im phone to UNILAG guest house, dem search di guest house but dem no see am. UNILAG na Chidinma Ojukwu school.

Rotimi tok say "We get anoda call say di phone signal don show for Alagomeji area. As we dey search go dia, I begin feel say we go soon see am as im phone dey dia, but wen we reach dia, anoda call enta wey tell us say Usifo don die say im body dey mortuary ".

How Usifo bodi be wen dem see am

Michael Usifo Ataga

Meanwhile Usifo wife bin don notify security agencies wey follow dey search for am according to Rotimi.

"We go Panti police station, we notice say dem don already go check out di crime scene and collect evidence. Police tell us to come identify im bodi. We visit di morgue to see im bodi. We notice say im bodi get multiple stab wounds for im neck and abdomen, his hand get rope marks and his bodi carri blood" na so Rotimi tok.

Chidinma go spend Christmas for jail

Judge Yetunde Adesanya adjourn di case till February 14 for trial to continue.

Dis one mean say Chidinma go remain for detention till next year and na dia she go celebrate di annual Christmas celebration wey dey always happun every December.

Na Counsel to di department of public prosecution DPP Mrs Adeyemi request for di new date to enable am bring more witnesses to testify before di court.

Fourth witness

Rotimi Albert na di fourth witness di prosecution dey call for di case.

One computer dealer for Ikeja computer village, Ifeoluwa Olowu bin don tell high court for Lagos how Chidinma Ojukwu sell di late Usifo Ataga Macbook pro to am for 495,000 naira two days afta dem discover di man deadi bodi.

Olowu na di third witness wey court dey receive for di Usifo Ataga murder case. Chidinma Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri na di prime suspects for di case.

Di court bin don receive Nkechi Mogbo and Abubakar Dauda, di owner of di short stay apartment and di security guard wia dem find Usifo Ataga deadi bodi. Dem testify before di court.

Dem tell court how Chidinma take rent di apartment for some days and how Usifo Ataga later join her for dia and how dem find im bodi after Chidinma comot from di apartment.