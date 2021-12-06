Gambia elections results: Adama Barrow win presidential re-election

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

The Gambia President Adama Barrow slide into victory for second term for office, according to authorities.

Dis go be di first election in 22 years wey no get long term leader of di kontri, Yahya Jammeh.

President Barrow bin gbab 53% of di Saturday vote while di pesin wey come second, Ousainou Darboe, wey be lawyer get 28%.

Oga Darboe and oda candidates say dem no dey accept di results of di poll because kukere dey inside.

Who be Adama Barrow?

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Adama Barrow na successful property developer wey bin neva run for office before im win im first presidential election for 2017 wen e beat Yahya Jammeh to become president.

Di 55 year old bin work for 10 years for property before im come open im real estate company for 2006.

For di early 2000s, e bin dey live for di United Kingdom for plenti years and tori be say e bin dey work as security man for Argos catalogue store for north London as e bin dey study real estate.

Infact, as at dat time, British media bin tok say oga Barrow as im dey work as security man bin gbab pesin wey dey tiff un der wetin dem call citizen arrest.