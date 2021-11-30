Man chop 10 years imprisonment afta e sexually exploit three-year-old girl for Sokoto

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, NAPTIP Wetin we call dis foto, 20 year old, Yushau Saidu

One 20 year old Nigerian, Yushau Saidu, don chop 10 years jail term afta e sexually exploit one three-year-old girl for Sokoto State, north west Nigeria.

Na di Federal High Court for di state sama di young man wit di sentence and also instruct am to pay N500,000 compensation to di victim.

Na National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Sokoto Zonal Command carry di mata go court wey find Saidu guilty of sexual exploitation.

How e take hapun

Di Sokoto zonal commander of NAPTIP, Bashiru Abubakar tell BBC Pidgin say di convict dey always go im oga house for di victim area and di small girl dey go play for di same house wit her friends.

"Yushau subject di girl to sexual exploitation on May 27, 2021 for im oga house and di offence dey punishable under Section 16 (1) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015.

"Anytime wey di girl mama dey baff for am, she dey complain of pain for her private part. And di mama ask am wetin do am. Naso she tok say na Uncle Yushau," Abubakar tok.

Abubakar say di victim parents report di case to NAPTIP office for Sokoto State and di agency take di victim to hospital for medical examination.

Wen di case start

Abubakar say NAPTIP charge Yushau for sexual exploitation sake of say na wetin dey di Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015 be that. He say rape no dey inside di Act.

"We institute di sexual exploitation case against Yushau on September 1, 2021 afta di victim family report di case to us," di NAPTIP commander tok.

Abubakar add say under di Act, first time offender of sexual exploitation dey get notin less dan seven years imprisonment. He say Yushau na first time offender.

Difference between sexual exploitation and rape

According to Abubakar, rape dey specific but sexual exploitation dey broad.

"Rape dey specific and e get im requirements under di penal law of our various states.

"E get im specific requirements, but sexual exploitation na general one wey fit even capture mere touching of girls sake of say di perpetrator wan use di person achieve sexual pleasure.

"Sexual exploitation even include rape. But we dey limited to our Act.

"Di punishment wey dey our Act say person wey dem find guilty go get notin less dan seven years imprisonment."