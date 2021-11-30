Govnor Sanwo-Olu invite Falz, Mr. Macaroni, odas for ‘peace walk,’ tok about leaked End Sars report

Lagos state Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu don invite social media influencers, Folarin Falana wey everybody know as Falz, Mr Macaroni, Afro beat singer, Seun Kuti and odas for peace walk.

Oga Sanwo-Olu wen im address tori pipo for Alausa, Ikeja say di event - 'Walk for Peace for Lagos' na to unite Lagosians against insecurity and police brutality.

E also extend di invitation to activist Dele Farotimi, Commissioner of Police and Commander of di Rapid Response Squad.

"To achieve di Lagos of our dream we must live in harmony and peace. To be a prosperous state, we must establish our sef as peaceful pipo," oga Sanwo-Olu tok.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu react to End sars report

Meanwhile, di Lagos state govnor no happy about di End Sars report on police brutality wey leak.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu for media briefing wey im do wit tori pipo say di leaked Ends Sars report don cause serious controversy for di kontri.

E complain say though di Lagos state goment neva release di 'White paper' on di REPORT, pipo don already conclude on top di matter.

Di govnor say im follow join di Endsars protest because im understand di language of di youths and wetin dem dey protest for.

According to di govnor, "E dey easy to take side, e dey easy to choose emotion over fact, e dey easy to chose darkness over light, e no make to take anger over peace.

"Afta wetin happun for October 2020, I decide to expand di work of di panel wey submit dia report, e dey sad day pesin decide to leak di report wey don cause serious tension for di kontri.

"Dis one don make pipo dey tok to dem sef anyhow and e don affect wetin we wan do.

"We no get plan to join mata wit pipo, our decision go dey based on law and evidence and we go do justice.

"Wetin I fit tok be say, I don decide to look into di issues wey youths raise for di End Sars protest.

"We don pay over 400 million as compensation to victims of police brutality."

End Sars protest gain both local and international attention. Di protest also lead to destruction of lives and plenti property by jaguda pipo across Nigeria.

Nigeria goment bin mandate di setting up of panels to chook eye into di mata of police and SARS brutality across di kontri in response to demand by End Sars protesters.

But di incident for Lekki toll gate bin make goment extend di mandate of di Lagos panel to also chook eye and come up wit dia findings as to wetin true-true hapun on dat day October 20, 2020.

Wetin dey di leaked report?

Di End Sars judicial panel report wey leak say Nigerian army knowingly open fire on unarmed protesters for Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020 and dem shoot both blank and live bullets dia, but dem try to cover am up.

Di report list names of 48 casualties among which eleven don die, four dey miss and fit don die.

Di report also show say police continue di bad job afta army shoot finish and comot from di area. E say police try clean up di area and remove bullets wey fall for ground.

Eyewitnesses tok say trucks pack di deadibodi cum try to further clean up di area.

Nigerian army bin don tok say dem no shoot live bullets for Lekki tollgate during di protest wey mark her one year anniversary last month.

Di panel recommend make goment change name of Lekki tollgate to EndSars tollgate and designate toll free day for every October 20 to rememba wetin happun dia.

Oda tins Govnor Sanwo-Olu tok

Di Lagos state govnor say na lack of trust in goment make youths no gree end di End Sars protest wey bin start well.

"Dem allow jaguda pipo hijack di protest across di kontri," Oga Sanwo-Olu tok.

Oda tins di govnor tok:

E go make am easy for young pipo to complain about human rights violations for Lagos

Make am easy for youths to report human rights abuses

Improve coordination between Lagos goment and security agencies on how to address human rights matter