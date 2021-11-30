Sanusi Lamido: Court reverse Sanusi banishment from Kano say e dey against di law

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria don declare as unlawful and violation of im fundamental human rights, wetin hapun afta dem dethrone di Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, wen dem banish am from Kano, and use force relocate am to Awe, for Nasarawa state.

For her judgement, Justice Anwuli Chikere say di manner by which security operatives use force take remove Sanusi from di palace for March 2020 afta im dethronement on di order of di Kano State goment to Nasarawa State against im will na serious violation of im rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

Di judge wey also declare say the Emirate Council Law 2019 under which di Kano State goment claim say dem act no follow, also add say as citizen of Nigeria wey no commit any offence, Sanusi dey entitled to live for any part of di kontri.