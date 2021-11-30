EFCC invite Femi Fani-Kayode again for questioning over alleged forgery

30 November 2021, 20:40 WAT New Informate 31 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Femi Fani-Kayode/Facebook

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) dey question Femi Fani-Kayode.

FFK, as plenty pipo know am follow EFCC officials go dia office afta e finish im mata for Federal High Court Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to di EFCC, di former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode bin dey court for hearing on top one case of alleged N4.6bn fraud.

FFK dey face trial along wit one former Minister of State for Finance, Nenadi Usman, former Chairman of di Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, Yusuf Danjuma, and Join-Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited.

All of dem dey face trial on 17-count charge bordering money laundering to the tune of N4.6billion.

Di presiding Judge, Justice Daniel Osaigor of di Federal High Court wey dey sidon on top di matter adjourn di matter till January 24, 2022 for further hearing.

However, as Femi Fani-Kayode dey comot from court EFCC officials gada am den carry am go dia office - dis na di second time FFK go go EFCC in one week.

One EFCC investigator, tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey quiz di ex-Minister of Aviation over allegation of false documents.

Meanwhile Fani-Kayode don react to di development.

For statement ontop im social media page, di former aviation minister say EFCC invite am.

"Once again EFCC invite me today. Once again, despite media reports, Dem no arrest but invite me. I reach dia at 11.00am and dem just release me. Thanks be to God!" E tok.

Di former Aviation minister bin honour invitation by di agency about a week ago ontop di same mata.

For im reaction to tori wey come out den say EFCC arrst am, Fani-Kayode bin deny di tori say EFCC arrest am.

For im statement, e write say EFCC bin invite am and dem no arrest am.

"EFCC no arrest me. Dem in vite me and I fly down to Lagos to see dem."

"And even if dem arrest me, SO WHAT? I no dey above di law & neither does joining APC give me immunity." E tok.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, Fani-Kayode cause tok wen im formally announce say true-true e dey comot di opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to join di All Progressives Congress,