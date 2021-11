Kano boat accident: More dan 19 pipo don die

one hour wey don pass

Plenty pipo don die afta boat capsize for Bagwai river, Kano state North western Nigeria,

Eyewitnesses say di boat sink sake of overloading

Ismail Wakili wey be one of di pipo wey dey assist afta di boat capsize tell BBC Pidgin say dem don remove 19 bodies from di river.

According to Ismail, di boat carry 43 pipo wey most of dem na Islamic school students on Tuesday afternoon.

E say dem dey travel from Badau town to Bagwai wey be just five kilometres away.

"At di moment dem remove 19 dead bodies from di river but we don stop di search because of night don reach so we go resume in di morning.

"Most of di passengers na Islamic students wey dey go Maulid programme, na di only boat wey di whole town dey use, di oda one wey goment give us don spoil.

"Last time wey dis kain accident happun na 2008 wen we lost about 30 pipo."

Police tok-tok pesin for Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa confam di tori - e add say relevant agencies dey also try assist after wetin happun.