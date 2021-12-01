Canada travel ban: Canada give conditions as dem place Nigeria plus oda African kontris on travel ban sake of Omicron variant

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Canada don add Nigeria, Malawi, and Egypt to di list of African kontris wey dem sama travel ban sake of di new variant of coronavirus wey dem call Omicron.

Dis dey come afta Canada say dem don discover many cases of Omicron for di kontri and e dey related to pipo wey travel enta di kontri.

For November 26, 2021, di World Health Organization bin classify di Omicron variant wey dem also call B.1.1.529 as variant of concern.

Na sake of dis, Canada Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, di Minister of Transport, di Honourable Omar Alghabra, and di Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announce dis travel ban on some African kontris to reduce di risk of how pipo dey import and transmit Covid-19 for di kontri.

Dem tok say di Omicron variant wey don already dey for Canada dey related to international travel.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

According to one press release, from 1 December, 2021, Dem no go allow travellers from Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt to travel enta di kontri until further notice.

Dis na all di African kontris wey Canada don sama travel ban sake of di Omicron variant:

Botswana

Egypt

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Conditions wey Canada give

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Authorities say Canadian citizens, permanent residents and pipo wey get status under di Indian Act, no mata dia vaccine status or dem don get any history of testing positive for COVID-19 and dem don visit any of dis 10 kontris in di past 14 days go need go through pre-entry and arrival testing, screening, and quarantine measures.

"Moving forward, we go adjust border testing surveillance based on di latest available evidence wey go futher reduce di risk of importation of dis variant." dem tok.

For di coming days, Canada say all di fully vaccinated travellers wey dey land for di kontri by air from departure points apart from di United States go need do arrival testing.

Fully vaccinated travellers go need quarantine as dem dey wait di results of dia arrival test.

Travellers wey neva collect vaccine, wey get right of entry to Canada, go continue to test on arrival and day 8 and quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, pipo wey dey arrive by air go need stay for one quarantine facility or other suitable location as dem dey wait di result of dia on arrival test.

Canada goment say dem go continue to assess di situation as e dey go, plus say dem go monitor case data, and adjust border measures as required.

As of November 30, 2021, Canada don confirm six cases of di Omicron variant.

US, UK add African kontris to travel ban list

Canada no be di only kontri wey don sama travel ban on some African kontris. UK don ban travel from six southern African kontris.

US also announce travel restriction from South Africa and seven oda southern African kontris to try to contain di new coronavirus variant.

Meanwhile, some African leaders don condemn di travel ban wey kontris dey give sake of di new variants.

South Africa health minister, Joe Phaahla, condemn di travel restrictions, say di introduction of travel restrictions by some kontris dey completely against the norms and standards wey di WHO set.

Di president of African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina also react to di travel bans to tok say "Africa no be di source of Covid-19".

"Dem no suppose dey label and penalise Africa for Covid-19 variant and di mutations wey dey happun randomly everywia."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin WHO tok about di Omicron variant?

Di World Health Organization (WHO) say di Omicron coronavirus variant fit cause high risk of infection rate around di world

"Di variant fit lead to serious consequences for some regions," WHO tok.

"Covid-19 neva finish wit us yet," dis na di warning from head of di organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Dr Ghebreyesus tok say scientists around di world dey work to discover if di new variant dey associated wit higher transmission, risk of reinfection and how e dey react to vaccines.