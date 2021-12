Ghana 2022 budget: Ghana Parliament approve 2022 budget after minority reject am last week

Parliament of Ghana make u-turn approve govment 2022 budget statement den economic policy after initial rejection.

De majority members of de House reverse de rejection of de budget last week by de minority last week Friday, November 17, 2021.

Dis be after de minority members boycott sitting today.

In de absence of de Speaker of Parliament, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu describe de actions of de Speaker as error which dey against Article 104 (1) of de constitution.

He talk say dem no go clear majority of 138 votes last week Friday to reject de budget.

According to First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, "dem draw my attention to de record, page 10 of de Votes and Proceedings of Friday, which dey show say de confirmed numbers of Members of Parliament at de time dem pose de question be less than half of de Members of Parliament."

"Records dey show say 137 members no be present. That be less than half of de full Members of Parliament" he add.

How parliament reverse de budget rejection

On Tuesday, as members for show up on de floor of parliament, all 137 minority members wey reject de budget last week no show face for parliament.

Dis be sake of Majority den Minority members no fit reach consensus on to amend some parts of de 2022 budget.

Sake of de agreement, dem agree to sit around 3.30pm which be after lunch, but de minority members no show up.

De Clerk of Parliament do headcount of 138 members present wey dem put de budget to vote.

All majority members including de Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu which dey make clear majority of 138.

Dem now vote on de budget again after arguments say de main Speaker make mistake last week - wey dem approve de 2022 budget.

Minority reaction to de reversal of budget rejection

Minority members say de action of de Majority go affect cooperation for de House inside.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu addressing de press explain say de approval be unconstitutional sake of dem record only 137 instead of de 138 de majority dey claim.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu no fit retain en original status as MP when he dey preside over de House.

Dis be sake of in de absence of de main Speaker of Parliament who travel go Dubai last weekend, de substantive speaker - that be Joe Osei Owusu dey lose en original status as MP.

He explain say Article 104 of de Constitution den Order 109 (2) of de Standing Orders dey establish say de Speaker no go have any original or go fit cast vote.