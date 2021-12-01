Akuapem Poloo: Why Ghana actress Rosemond Brown dey go back to jail

Ghana Social media sensation, Rosemond Alade Brown Aka Akuapem Poloo dey go back to jail to continue en 90 day jail sentence.

Dis be after High Court for Accra dismiss en appeal today, Wednesday, 1 December 2021.

Around July last year, Akuapem Poloo bin enter wrong side of de law after she post nude photo of herself and son online as part of en seventh birthday.

Because of dis Accra Circuit Court sentence her to three months in prison for April 2021 but after her lawyer file for appeal court come grant am bail.

But for today hearing of di case, High Court for Accra dismiss de appeal wey Akuapem Poloo file to challenge de jail term.

According to presiding judge, Justice Ruby Aryeetey de sentence den give am no be excessive, sake of dat dem no go interfere plus am.

"De court only go interfere if de sentence be excessive" she add.

She follow dis reasoning dismiss de appeal.

Dis mean say Akuapem Poloo dey go back to prison to continue serving de jail term wey de Circuit court give am for April.

Meanwhile for her social media handle, Akuapem Poloo don send message of support give her son;

"Son I love you and God dey with you always you know 💋💋💋💋💋💋Be good till mummy comes back 🙏 God dey in control always."

How Akuapem Poloo land jail sentence

Accra Circuit Court for April dis year sentence Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown to three months in prison.

De Court argue say de reason for de punitive sentence be sake of dem wan use dis case serve as deterrent to de general public.

De court also reveal say de pregnancy test of de accused be negative.

De reason for en sentence be sake of around July last year, she post nude photo of herself den son online as part of en seventh birthday.