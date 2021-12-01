Port Harcourt court uncover and arrest alleged fake lawyer wia e dey do case for Rivers state

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Di alleged fake lawyer as dem dey arrest am

One high court for Port Harcourt don remand to Police custody one suspected fake lawyer Stanley Adjogbe.

Stanley Adjoge claim say im be lawyer and im don dey practice law for Rivers State for over ten years.

Di court remand Adjogbe following request by di chairman of di Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere wey say di suspect fit escape if dem allow am to go.

Presiding judge, Justice C. Nwogu for im ruling direct di policeman from di office of di Commissioner of Police Rivers State to take into custody di alleged fake lawyer pending di outcome of dia investigation.

NBA Port Harcourt branch expose di alleged fake lawyer during cross-examination as im be dey give evidence as di third prosecution witness for one criminal mata for di court.

Di mata concern dud (bounced) cheque and Adjogbe no fit answer questions to prove im identity as a genuine legal practitioner.

E no also fit tell di court which university im go as law student, which law school im go and di year im graduate as well as wen im get im call-to-bar.

As at di time Adjogbe claim say im attend Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma between 1980 to 1985, di University no been dey exist as Ambrose Alli University.

Di NBA Port Harcourt Branch Chairman Prince Nyekwere also tender report from di Supreme Court of Nigeria and di National leadership of NBA wey disown di identity of Mr Adjogbe as a genuine legal practitioner for di kontri.

"Im name no dey our NBA data base because you know say evri lawyer for Nigeria get enrolment number and Supreme Court dey keep dat list of lawyers but Supreme Court write say dem no get im name."

"So we beg di court to allow us opportunity to ask am to produce im call-to-bar certificate so we fit know weda both NBA and Supreme Court make mistake and we go correct dat mistake."

"Even though e dey unusual say both NBA and Supreme Court no go get such record of di name of a lawyer wey dey called to di bar for Nigeria."

Dis one come make di Chairman NBA Port Harcourt branch, Prince Nyekwere to ask di court to remand di alleged fake lawyer for police custody so im no go fit escape while dem dey investigate.

Also Ibikiri Otorubio, di lawyer wey cross-examine di alleged fake lawyer for di case of a bounced cheque wia im bin dey give evidence for court, explain wetin make dem begin suspect am.

E say na wen im dey ask wetin be di jail term for 'dud' (bounced) cheque.

"Di first time di mata come up for court, e turn ask me say wetin be di jail term for bounced cheque? "

"E surprise us say pesin wey call imsef lawyer, no know di jail term for pesin wey commit offence of issuing bounced cheque so e pick our antenna say something dey wrong, nai m make we begin investigate."