Nnamdi Kanu court case today: Court adjourn Ipob leader case to January for second time

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Federal High court for Abuja don adjourn di case of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu to January 18, 2022.

Nnamdi Kanu lawyers bin come court to demand di court to move di trial date forward from di last adjournment date from January 19 and 20, 2022.

But di trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako come explain give di lawyers dem im schedule and dat she no get time but afta plenti persuasion from Kanu lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor she come decide to move di case forward by one day.

Contrary to wetin local reports bin don tok, application for bail bin no come up during today court session. Instead wetin Kanu lawyer bin ask for na application for abridgement of case.

Wetin dis one mean be say dem bin want make di court listen to di case earlier dan di previous date wey di judge bin don move am to.

Kanu wey dey detention dey face accuse by Nigerian goment wey say im want secession and also say im dey broadcast lies about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dem also accuse am say e be member of group wey goment don outlaw. Most of di accuse dey based on di tins wey im allegedly tok for Radio Biafra wey dey broadcast from outside Nigeria. Accuse dem wey im don deny.

Kanu lawyer, Ejiofor bin also ask di court to order di Department os State Services wey hold Kanu to allow am get access to medical expertand change of clothes.

After di session, Ejiofor confam to BBC Pidgin say di court "make offer for am to change di room wey im dey detained and also for dem to allow medical expert see am".