Man Utd vs Arsenal: Ralf Rangnick vs Mikel Arteta - Five memorable matches between Manchester United and Arsenal

Wia dis foto come from, Christian Liewig - Corbis

Thursday 2nd December 2021 go be di 236th meeting between Manchester United and Arsenal for league.

Fans across di world dey expect quality match as both teams go wan show say dem strong and fit meet dia season target.

Over di years, United and Arsenal don engage for some unforgettable matches especially seeing say e get time wey be say na two of dem dominate English football. See some of di matches.

Pizzagate match for Old Trafford

Dis particular match wey for many na top on di list na when Manchester United defeat Arsenal by 2-0 for Old Trafford to end di London side 49 matches unbeaten run.

Even before di match many pundits bin tok say di match go tough and na wetin happun be dat.

English press name di match 'pizzagate' as one of di Arsenal players troway Pizza for United coach Sir Alex Ferguson body after di high temper match.

Defeat wey lead to Beckham and Ferguson clash

Dis one happun for 2003 FA Cup when Manchester United lose 2-0 to Arsenal, match wey many dey remember for di popular clash between Ferguson and star player David Beckham wey lead to cut near di eye after Fergie kick boot meet Beckham face.

For di match na Brazilian Edu and Sylvain Wiltord score for Arsenal to dump United out from di cup.

Di popular 8-2 thrashing for Old Trafford

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dis one na anoda popular match between di two giants wey happun for di 2011-2012 season.

In Arsenal defence dem bin dey suffer with a lot of injuries at di time but still di scoreline na one wey many no go forget in a hurry.

Wayne Rooney wey like to score against Arsenal get hat trick dat day while im teammate Ashley Young score twice, Nani, JS Park and Danny Welbeck na di oda scorers for dat famous game.

Thierry Henry wonder goal match

Pipo go remember dis match because of di wonder goal wey Thierry Henry score against im French teammate Fabian Barthez wey be Manchester United keeper dat time.

Henry with im back to goal receive pass and immediately lift di ball and hit am go United goal post wey catch Barthez by surprise.

Di match happun for di 2000/2001 season and na game wey end 3-1 in favour of Arsene Wenger team.

Adebayor Old Trafford goal for 2006

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Before dis match for 2006/2007 season, Arsenal bin neva win league match for Old Trafford in many years.

And dis match bin dey go 0-0 with few minutes remaining before Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas throw beta pass go meet Togolese striker Emmanuel Adebayor wey put di ball past Edwin Van Der Saar and into United net.