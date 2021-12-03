Dowen college: Papa of Sylvester Oronomi wey die afta dem allegedly beat am sake of 'e no join cult' tok how e die

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Perrie

Papa of Sylvester Onoromi, di 12-year-old boy wey die afta dem allegedly beat am for school, sake of say 'e no join cult', don react to claim say im son die from football injury.

Dowen College bin claim say Sylvester bin injure wen im dey play football wey make dem call im parents to come pick am up from school.

For one interview wey im do with tori pipo, The Cable, Oromoni say before im death, Junior - as im dey call im son - reveal say im no play ball or fall as di school claim.

Im allege say im son tok say na some group of five boys bin enta im room, put off light and beat am up in di presence of oda students because im no gree join dia cult.

Oga Sylvester Onoromi Snr say dis no be di first time dem go bully im pikin for di school and dem don report di mata to school authority many times.

Tori of Sylvester Jnr death begin dey make di rounds afta one Twitter user, Perrison Oromoni wey claim to be im cousin comot to accuse Dowen college of lying about di cause of injury wey lead to im cousin death.

Sylvester later die for hospital wia dem dey treat am.

Wetin di papa tok?

"I sabi about di new incident on November 21st afta di school call my wife to tell us say our son dey school clinic, injured," Sylvester Snr tell The Cable.

"My senior son, wey bin wan make trip to London, e come to see us for Warri.

"Di next day, we send one family friend to help pick up our son since im be di only person for Lagos and take am to di hospital.

"Wen im reach dia, im panic point am out say im doubt say na football injury as di school bin earlier claim.

"Im tok say di boy no fit stand because im waist don bend and swollen plus one side of im belly.

"Im mouth dey black. I ask, 'Dis na really football injury?' Dem carry am go my house for Lagos but im no fit sleep for night.

"Wen I ask my eldest to fly to Lagos on November 24 im scream wen im reach dia say dis one don pass football injury say make I come Lagos."

Wetin im tok about Junior final confession?

Wia dis foto come from, The Cable

Oromoni Snr say di family fly di deceased enta Warri wia dem do blood tests and x-ray. Im tok say Junior also do typhoid/malaria treatments but im mouth begin dey peel sake of excess of malaria drug side effects.

Sylvester papa say di deceased only manage to sleep one hour wen dem give am sleeping drug and im go wake up dey scream in pain.

Di papa add say on November 29, wen im bin travel for one goment function, Junior open up.

"Junior say, 'mummy, I no play ball; I no fall.'

"Im jump off im hostel bed. Dem kick am, match im waist. Other students run comot.

"Dem threaten to kill dem if dem tok anytin give school staff. Dem warn Junior make im tok say im injure as dem dey play ball.

"Dem threaten am. If you ask di roommate, dem go all lie. Dem match im ribs and waist. All dat pain for a 12-year-old," im tok.

Di papa allege say Junior suffer liver enlargement sake of congealed blood.

E tok say before im fit make a return trip to Warri to transfer Junior to di teaching hospital, di boy don die.

Im also claim say dem feed Junior wit liquid substance wey im describe as "chemical" for refusing to join di group.

'Dem dey bully Junior for school'

Wia dis foto come from, others

"We bin report di boys wey dem mention to di school last term wen dem bully Junior and collect all im foodstuffs; clothes.

"I get two daughters, one of dem don graduate." Oga oronomi say im later comot im second pikin from di school afta dis incident.

"Dem ask dis boy to describe im sister privates and dis one get to us."

Oromoni family say Dowen bin temporarily suspend di boys wey involve afta di family eldest son take di mata up, sometin wey di scholl no comment on for dia press statement.

Im also tok say Junior bin switch to new hostel but di bullying and intimidation continue into di new term.

"Dem put fear for am so much wen you ask am, im fit keep to imsef and say, 'dem go kill me'. Dis way, we no know wetin to do. I bin wan comot am but I later change mind because im sister still dey di school.

Meanwhile Dowen college for Lagos don dismiss accuse say one of dia student die sake of say im no wan join cult.

Wetin di school tok?

Wia dis foto come from, Dowen college

Di school tok for statement say di allegation no dey true.

According to the statement, one of di school's hostel officials bin don inform di management on November 21 say di student injure wen im dey play football wit im colleagues.

Di school say di resident nurse give am first aid treatment and later im go back to im hostel afta e express relief.

Dem add am say di next day, di student begin complain of pain for im hip and di resident doctor for di school clinic attend to am.

Di school say di doctor later call di student mama to inform am of di situation and also ask her to pick am up for more medical treatment.

Dem claim for inside di statement say afta some delay, di student mama later send pesin make e come pick am come carry am go do x-ray.

Di statement add say di guardian later call to inform di school say di results of di x-ray no show say any part of student body dey injured or broken.

Dem also say e dey unfortunate say di many claims don dey make di rounds on social media platforms about how di student die.

For di statement, di school say investigation show say di student allegedly mention di name of other students to tok say dem no get hand for di incident.

"…Na small shock to us to read wild social media tales say na some students beat am and say im mention some names"

"We immediately start to investigate di mata and invite di students wey dem allegedly mention for interview. Im guardian also dey present during the interviews, wey reveal say nothing like dat happun.