US travel restrictions: US don set new travel rules for all international travellers sake of new Omicron cases

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

President Joe Biden don unveil strict Covid-19 travel rules as di US confam of cases of di Omicron variant for di kontri.

Oga Biden say im plan "no include shutdowns or lockdowns" and im no dey expand vaccine mandates.

Dem don discover cases for California, Colorado, Minnesota, New York and for Hawaii, wia authorities say di pesin no get recent travel history.

State health officials don report only mild symptoms for dis cases.

According to report, dem don find di variant for inside 30 kontris.

E no dey clear whether di Omicron strain follow wit more transmission or more risk say vaccine no go work for am.

Wetin be di new Covid travel rules?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Under di details wey di Biden administration on Thursday announce, all international passengers go need test for di virus 24 hours before dem leave for di US, no mata dia vaccine status.

"I announce say all inbound international travellers must test within one day of departure, regardless of their vaccination status or nationality", Oga Biden tok for inside statement.

Im tok say tighter testing timeline go provide additional level of protection as scientists continue to study di Omicron variant.

Oga Biden also add say dem go extend di requirement, both internationally and domestically, to wear masks for travel on aircraft, trains, and public transportation all through di winter months.

Meanwhile di Biden Administration don already announce say e go restrict travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe starting on November 29 sake of concerns ontop di new Omicron variant. Health experts say dis travel restrictions go buy dem time to study di new variant.

Di US goment say dem go begin accelerate di delivery of more vaccines to kontris wey need am, pledge to deliver 200 million dose — more doses within di next 100 days — on our way to deliver more than 1.2 billion doses for di rest of di world.

Meanwhile kontris like Canada don sama travel ban sake of di new variant of Coronavirus.

Dis dey come afta Canada say dem don discover many cases of Omicron for di kontri and e dey related to pipo wey travel enta Canada.

For November 26, 2021, di World Health Organization bin classify di Omicron variant wey dem also call B.1.1.529 as variant of concern.

Na sake of dis, Canada Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, di Minister of Transport, di Honourable Omar Alghabra, and Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, announce dis travel ban on some African kontris to reduce di risk of how pipo dey import and transmit Covid-19 for di kontri.

Dem tok say di Omicron variant wey don already dey for Canada dey related to international travel.

According to one press release, from 1 December, 2021, Dem no go allow travellers from Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt plus seven oda Southern African kontris to travel enta di kontri until further notice.

Wia dis foto come from, yalcinsonat1

Wetin WHO don tok about di Omicron variant?

Di World Health Organization (WHO) say di Omicron coronavirus variant fit cause high risk of infection rate around di world

"Di variant fit lead to serious consequences for some regions," WHO tok.

"Covid-19 neva finish wit us yet," dis na di warning from head of di organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Dr Ghebreyesus tok say scientists around di world dey work to discover if di new variant dey associated wit higher transmission, risk of reinfection and how e dey react to vaccines.