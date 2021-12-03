Sotitobire: Court of appeal overturn di life imprisonment sentence of Alfa Babatunde, di founder of Sotitobire church

One court of appeal wey sit for Akure, Ondo state capital don set aside di judgement of di Ondo state high court wey sentence di founder of di Sotitobire Praising Chapel.

Dis ruling dey come one year afta di High court bin sentence Sotitobire Prophet Alfa Babatunde and five odas to life imprisonment afta dem find am guilty of child kidnapping.

Prophet Babatunde na di founding father of Sotitobire Miracle Church wey dey for Akure

One of di member of di church wey attend di court ruling today, Roseline Aribo confam to BBC Yoruba say "dem happy as dem free dia founding pastor."

Di founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre Prophet Alfa Babatunde bin dey face accuse of child kidnapping of one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole wey miss from im church for 2019.

Justice Odusola sentence dem afta e find dem guilty of di two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on di evidence di prosecution present.

Alfa Babatunde later appeal di judgement.

Di court of appeal wey sit today 3 December, 2021 for Akure later rule say Pastor Babatunde no get hand for all di accuse wey dem sama am.

Wetin happun for di appeal court?

Justice Hamma Barka wey rule ontop di case say enough evidence no dey to sentence Alfa Babatunde to life imprisonment and no evidence say im get hand for di kidnapping of di missing child.

Akinyemi Omoware, wey be one of di layers to di Prophet tell BBC say na truth prevail for di case.

E say time don reach for members of im church to celebrate di win.

Im also note say court don free one of di five odsa wey dem convict alongside Alfa Babatunde wey im name be Egunjobi Motunrayo

Motunrayo na one of di sunday school teachers for di church wia di missing child incident happun two years ago.

Reacting to di judgement, di lawyer to goment, Charles Titiloye, SAN say dem go collect di certificate of today ruling and go through am before dem go sabi wetin to do next.

Alfa Babatunde no show face for di appeal court as im still dey for prison.

How Sotitobire gbab life imprisonment sentence

Ondo State goment and di state security service bin cari Pastor Alfa go court for December 23 on top accuse say im kidnap Gold Kolawole for im church for November 10, 2019.

Dem bin keep di General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Alfa Babatunde for Olokuta Correctional Centre afta di state security service testify say di pastor and some of di church workers get hand for di disappearance of di pikin wey still dey miss since last year November wen some unknown pipo kidnap am for di church.

Di mother of di pikin Modupe Kolawole bin don tell BBC say she suspect foul play, for di way her pikin take disappear. She bin tok say di church no dey help di authorities with dia investigations.

Di SSS bin arraign Mr Babatunde and six others to face trial before one Magistrate court for Akure for conspiracy to kidnap and aiding kidnapping.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitte/@Horpizzle

How di mata waka

November 10, 2019, Gold Kolawole disappear from di children section of di Sotitobire Praising Chapel for Akure, Ondo state.

December 18, 2019, protesters burn Sotitibire church

December 23, 2019, goment carry Sotitobire prophet go court.

January 17, 2020 Court remand four principal suspects for di destruction of the Sotitobire church for Olokuta Correctional Centre.

April 6, 2020 trial of Sotitobire prophet continues

June 3, 2020, Gold papa give witness. Court adjourn case.

Wetin we call dis foto, Alfa Babatunde Sotitobire tún fojú balé ẹjọ́ lọ́nìí, bàbá ọmọ jẹri níwájú adájọ́

September 6, 2020 judgement day

December 3, 2021 Court of appeal overturn di judgement.

Wetin to know about Alfa Babatunde

Wia dis foto come from, FACEBOOK/OKANLAWON OLOWU IDOWU HENRY Wetin we call dis foto, Alpha Babatunde Sotitobire

Im be di founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre wey im headquarters dey for Akure, Ondo state capital

Im start di church 14 years ago for di South West city.

Alfa Babatunde dey married and im wife, Mrs Bisola Alfa also be Lady Evangelist for di church.

Na for November 2019, pikin bin miss for im church for wia di mama wey be member bin dey worship, dis mata come make I-no-go-gree pipo burn di church dey claim say dem see di bodi of di pikin wia dem bury am for di place.

Wetin we call dis foto, Prophet Sotitobi and his church workers in court

Pastor Alfa later face accuse say im join kidnap pikin.