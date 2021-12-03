Captain Smart arrested: 'Intolerance dey creep into Ghanaian society, stop de arrests of journalists' - Media General tok afta bail of journalist

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Captain Smart

Media General, de operators of Onua TV/FM describe de arrest of presenter, Captain Smart as evidence of 'intolerance which dey creep into Ghanaian society.'

Dem react inside statement after police service pick up one of dema presenters for Onua TV/FM for interrogation.

According to dem Group Head of Corporate Affairs, Chris Koney dem make "concerned about de new trend of arrest of journalists and media practitioners."

According to Mr Koney, "todays arrest den detention of Captain Smart no be isolated incident, but just another one example of de intolerance which dey increasingly creep into de Ghanaian society," de company talk inside dema response.

Why police arrest Captain Smart

Despite say dem arrest Captain Smart, de police no mention de specific things he say which dey threaten peace and security for Ghana.

De police wey later release Captain Smart on bail say dem "caution am on de offence of 'offensive conduct wey fit breach peace as provided under section 207 of de Criminal Act of 1960."

However, video which dey circulate dey show as he dey blast respectable chiefs, former presidents, criticize govment over de growing hardships in de country.

According to Media General, "de statement which Captain Smart make no for be something dem go interpret like de way Police do am."

"Dem make concerned about de new trend of arrest of journalists den media practitioners" dem add.

Recent arrest of journalists for Ghana

De arrest of Captain Smart go be de third time police pick up journalist dis year for practicing their work.

First, police pick up Citi FM/TV Caleb Kudah for filming inside National Security Ministry.

Dem arrest and detain de journalist sake of dem say he try film inside security zone.

Recently, police arrest another journalist who dem say help one person for Takoradi spread news of me kidnapping on radio during interview.

Few years ago, BNI arrest and detain ModernGhana journalist for days after he publish story which dem say be unpalatable about govment official.

National Media Commission react

National Media Commission (NMC) talk say dem make disappointed sake of de unprofessionalism of Onua TV/FM managers.