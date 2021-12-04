Dowen college student death: Sylvester Oromoni wey die afta dem allegedly beat am sake of e no join cult tok how e die
Dowen college student death: Sylvester Oromoni wey die afta dem allegedly beat am sake of e no join cult tok how e die
Papa of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, di 12-year-old boy wey die afta dem allegedly beat am for school, sake of say 'e no join cult', don react to claim say im son die from football injury.
Dowen College bin claim say Sylvester bin injure wen im dey play football wey make dem call im parents to come pick am up from school.
For interview wit BBC Pidgin, Oromoni say before im death, Junior - as im dey call im son - reveal say im no play ball or fall as di school claim.
Im allege say im son tok say na some group of five boys bin enta im room, put off light and beat am up in di presence of oda students because im no gree join dia cult.