Dowen college student death: Sylvester Oromoni wey die afta dem allegedly beat am sake of e no join cult tok how e die

36 minutes wey don pass

Papa of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, di 12-year-old boy wey die afta dem allegedly beat am for school, sake of say 'e no join cult', don react to claim say im son die from football injury.

Dowen College bin claim say Sylvester bin injure wen im dey play football wey make dem call im parents to come pick am up from school.

For interview wit BBC Pidgin, Oromoni say before im death, Junior - as im dey call im son - reveal say im no play ball or fall as di school claim.