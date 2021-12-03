Dowen College student death: Sylvester Onoromi death video, Atiku, Burna, Nigerians react

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Perrie

Dowen College student death don make Nigerians to react in different ways.

Sylvester Onoromi Jnr, one student of Dowen College Lekki, Lagos state Nigeria die under unclear circumstances wey police don begin investigate.

Dis na afta one Twitter user claim say "some students for di school injure and kill im cousin afta e no gree join cult."

But di Dowen College don come out tok for statement say di allegation no be true.

Dis mata don cause serious debate for Nigeria social media platform to di extend say #Justiceforsylvester don begin trend for twitter.

And Lagos State goment don order di indefinite closure of Dowen College until until di outcome of one investigation into di death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

How Nigerians dey react

Atiku Abubakar

Former Nigeria vice president, Atiku Abubakar don join Nigerians to call for justice ova di death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

Oga Atiku use im verified Twitter handle take chook mout for di mata and advise all concerned authorities to investigate tdi matter without fear or favour.

"We fail for our duties as parents/guardians, administrators, security agencies and goment if we no get to di bottom of di case of late Sylvester Oromoni, Atiku tok.

" E dey upon us to enthrone a safe environment for our schools. #Justiceforsylvester."

Wia dis foto come from, OdaS

Tonto Dikeh

Nigeria actress, Tonto Dikeh don dare to challenge di management of Dowen College ova di death of Sylvester Onoromi.

Tonto tok for one post inside her Instagram story say she dey coming for di school authority and add say she dey gada all di facts plus history of di misfortune

"Dear Dowen college, I don dey informed. I just dey gada all di facts and history of dis misfortune togeda then we go tok."

"No go anywhere. Our children no go go to school to be great and end up 6feet below. God forbid. Dat no be why we trust schools," di actress tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Odas

Burna Boy

Nigeria musician don still react to di news of Sylvester Onoromi death through im official instagram handle.

"No child should ever die in school. Especially not dis way," Burna boy tok.

Oda Nigerians don also react as well for twitter and oda social media platforms

Nollwood actress Uche Jumbo

For her reaction Uche Jumbo say she dey wait for Dowen college to give Sylvester family a real explanation about wetin really happun to dia son.

Actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Adesua Etomi-Wellington wey be Nigerian film actress, wonder weda Dowen college no go give Sylvester family a real explanation about wetin happun to dia son?

Adesua say she no wan to hear any football story ontop di mata.

Former BBNaija star Tacha also join di call for justice say e take a village to raise a child.

BBNaija Celebs Tacha, Mercy Eke

Tacha add say "SYLVESTER is everyone pikin. We no go stop talking!! JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED!!! #Justiceforsylvester" di Nigerian celeb write for her social media page.

Mercy Eke, anoda BBNaija celeb tok say she still in shock after watching di Dowen College Student Death video.

"No child gatz to ever go through dat type of excruciating pain in di hands of anybody." She tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Dowen college

Lagos goment close Dowen College till further notice

Lagos State Goment don order di indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki.

Di State Ministry of Education confam di close down of di boarding school on Friday.

Di closure go continue until di outcome of one investigation into di death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, one student of di educational institution.