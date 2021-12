International day for persons with disability: Nigeria Police special provision for PLWD

3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba don approve di establishment of one special desk for pesin with disability (PWD) for police command all ova di kontri.

Oga Usman Alkali Baba tok dis one as di world dey mark di 2021 International day of pipo with disability (IDPWD) 3 December 2021.

E say di decision to set-up di Disability Desk na afta tok-tok with di Executive Secretary, National Commission for pesin with Disability, James David Lalu, wey lead delegates from di Commission to di Force Headquarters on one advocacy visit to di IGP.

Di IGP add say di force dey committed to ensure correct protection of di rights and privileges of Citizens with any form of disability inside di kontri.

Since 1992 na im di United Nations (UN) recognise 3 December as di International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Di observance of di Day na to promote di rights and well-being of pesin with disabilities for all areas of di society.

Wetin di special desk for pesin with disability go do?

Di NPF Special Desk for pesin with Disability go dey for di Police Public Relations Offices inside Commands all ova Nigeria.

E go serve as advocacy desk to to make di Police Force help pesin with disability with easy access to policing services.

Promoting di dignity of dia pesin, preventing stigmatization and stereotyping of PWD and giving full effect to di Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (prohibition) Act, 2018.

Oda things to know about di special desk for pesin with disability

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Di oga for police don equally approve one training program for Police personnel wey go serve as di Disability Desk Officers (DDO) under di coordination of di Force Public Relations Department.

Di training go dey organize in partnership with di National Commission for pesin with Disability (NCPWD).

Executive Secretary of NCPWD thank di oga for police for di establishment of di Special Desk and say im belief dis plan go reduce di challenges wey pesin with disabilities dey face for di kontri.

Oga Usman Alkali Baba don all di Command Commissioners of Police (CPs) and dia supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to supervise di Disability Desk Officers.