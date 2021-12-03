Dowen College death: Lagos close Lekki boarding school after Sylvester alleged cult saga

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dowen college

Lagos State Goment don order di indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki.

Di State Ministry of Education confam di close down of di boarding school on Friday.

Di closure go continue until di outcome of one investigation into di death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, one student of di educational institution.

Lagos Commissioner for Education announce di closure inside statement after one meeting with di School Management and Staff.

Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo call for calm and say dem no go spare any effort to get to di root of wetin truly happun.

Wia dis foto come from, The Cable

Tori be say Dowen college Lekki don dismiss accuse say one of dia student die sake of say im no wan join cult.

Dis dey come afta one Twitter user claim say "some students for di school injure and kill im cousin afta e no gree join cult."

But di school tok for statement say di allegation no dey true.

Papa of Sylvester Onoromi, di 12-year-old boy wey die afta dem allegedly beat am for school, sake of say 'e no join cult', don react to claim say im son die from football injury.

Dowen College bin claim say Sylvester bin injure wen im dey play football wey make dem call im parents to come pick am up from school.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Perrie

For one interview wey im do with tori pipo, The Cable, Oromoni say before im death, Junior - as im dey call im son - reveal say im no play ball or fall as di school claim.

Oga Sylvester Onoromi Snr say dis no be di first time dem go bully im pikin for di school and dem don report di mata to school authority many times.

Tori of Sylvester Jnr death begin dey make di rounds afta one Twitter user, Perrison Oromoni wey claim to be im cousin comot to accuse Dowen college of lying about di cause of injury wey lead to im cousin death.

Sylvester later die for hospital wia dem dey treat am.