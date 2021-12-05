UK red list countries: United Kingdom updated red list travel restrictions, wetin e mean

UK don update number of kontris wey dey dia travel red list sake of cases of di new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, wey dey spread.

Dem tok say from di list go dey updated by 4am Monday 6 December, 2021 and dis go include Nigeria.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid tok say dem go introduce travel ban for all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents wey don go Nigeria in di last 10 days.

Dis one mean say dem no go allow dem enta di UK. So far, UK don confam 129 cases of di Omicron variant.

Dis travel ban no apply to those wey don dey for air and dem dey only travel through Nigeria wen dem dey change flights.

UK bin earlier add 10 kontris to di red list and dem announce am say all vaccinated passengers wey dey land for UK must take a day two PCR tests and self-isolate until dem receive negative result.

Angola,

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Malawi

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria - Dem go add to red list for 4am Monday 6 December.

South Africa

Zambia

Zimbabwe

UK travel restrictions rules for travelling from red list kontries

Travel ban dey for all non-UK and non-Irish citizens and residents wey don dey for any of dis kontris in di last 10 days before dem add dem to di list.

But anybody wey be UK or Irish citizen and e dey land for England from red list kontry gatz stay for hotel to quarantine for ten days and take COVID-19 tests on dia second and eighth day for di kontri.

Even if di pesin dey fully vaccinated, e dey compulsory to quarantine and do Covid test.

Di traveller go bear di cost of di hotel and test.

Which oda rules UK set for travellers?

Travellers wey dey go UK from now go now need to do Covid test before dem comot and dis na to limit spread of di virus, goment tok.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid say di tightened requirement dey come into force from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Everybody wey dey between di age of 12 and above go need to do pre-departure test for maximum of 48 hours before dem travel.

Currently pipo dey only need to self-isolate until dem test negative within two days wey dem arrive.

Airlines go need check for pre-departure tests plus completed passenger locator form.

Passengers no go fit board a flight without providing evidence of negative test result.

Di Scottish and Welsh goment don confam say dem go also bring in di updated measures for travellers afta di assessment of di UK Health Security Agency.

Di move dey come after pressure on di UK goment to tighten di policy on overseas arrivals.

Last week di government scientific advisory body Sage say pre-departure tests for those wey dey arrive for UK go dey valuable, for inside one leaked minutes of di meeting wey BBC see.

Sake of dis latest announcement Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting call for more action and for di number of booster jabs wey dem dey give to increase to 500,000 per day.

From 0400GMT on Monday 6 December, 2021 Nigeria go join red list for entering England.

Dis go need those travelling from and returning to di UK to check a must do requirement to fit travel abroad and enter England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

From 5 December 2021, all out-bound passengers from Nigeria go dey required to provide either valid evidence of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of departure.

You go dey responsible for organising your own COVID-19 test, in line with any UK govment testing requirements.

Dem advice make travellers contact local authorities for information on testing facilities.

If you plan to pass through anoda kontri to return to di UK, check di travel advice for di kontri you dey transit from, di UK Foreign Office advice.