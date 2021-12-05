Nana Akufo-Addo: Forbes African of the year host Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in Ghana

5 December 2021, 13:13 WAT New Informate 29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Wetin we call dis foto, Cyril Ramaphosa of SA (left) and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana (right)

Prez of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa dey Ghana on a two day working visit which go end Sunday 5 December, 2021.

Reason for en visit be say he wan deepen bilateral co-operation den ties of friendship between Ghana den South Africa.

Ghanaian leader, Nana Akufo-Addo share photos of de two when he receive de South African leader for Jubilee House.

As part of en two day work visit, Prez Ramaphosa visit Ashanti Region.

Ramaphosa witness de display of rich Ghanaian culture during de 50th Anniversary celebration of Juabenhene.

During dis cultural trip, he dey in de company of Prez Akufo-Addo who show am around.

According to Prez Akufo-Addo, "cultural exchanges between Ghana den South Africa...go fit strengthen de relations."

Wia dis foto come from, NAna Akufo-Addo/Facebook

South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa Ghana visit - Wetin more him and Prez Akufo-Addo tok?

"We repeat our firm opposition to all attempts to single out African kontris for di imposition of travel bans, as instruments of immigration control.

"When we dey hear, for example, say di omicron variant of COVID-19, wey dem bin recently sequenced and reported by South African scientists, naw way earlier for Netherlands dem discover am".

Dis be de words of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, when he addressed a joint press conference at Jubilee House, with the President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

Di President comments follows di decision by di US, UK and EU to bar entry to travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Egypt, Mozambique, Malawi and Nigeria.

De travel restrictions follow de discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Di tok-tok also centered on driving investment opportunities, domestic and foreign, into both kontries.

Dem alos dwell on realization of 17 SDGs, and de need for enhanced co-operation and partnership in de areas of education, trade and industry, agriculture, defence co-operation.

Also for immigration, environment, science and technology, petroleum and hydrocarbon activities, and tourism.

President Akufo-Addo thank President Ramaphosa and South Africa for supporting Ghana bid for de Secretariat of de African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council,

He say "Ghana go make sure dat Africa voice dey heard loud and clear in de deliberations of de Security Council.

"Both on matters affecting the continent and on global issues, and we will consult broadly to define Africa's interests". De Ghanaian leader add.

Nana Akufo-Addo be Forbes African of the year 2021

Wia dis foto come from, AFrica Forbes/Twitter

Dis visit coincide wit wen FORBES AFRICA name President Akufo-Addo as African Of The Year.

Inside dia December 2021-January 2022 edition, de magazine feature Ghana President, naming him African Of The Year.

Priding itself as Africa's Most Influential Business Magazine, FORBES AFRICA don dey in existence for de past ten years and gain prestige across de continent and beyond.

FORBES AFRICA post de front cover of de magazine on dia official Twitter page with a photo of the smiley President embossed on it.