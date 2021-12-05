Chris Cuomo: CNN presenter Cuomo chop sack, dis na wetin make dem sack am

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Andrew (left) and Chris Cuomo for one film premiere for 2018

Media company CNN don sack one of dia ogbonge presenter, Chris Cuomo sake of say e help im brother, di former New York govnor, Andrew Cuomo as e dey battle harassment allegations.

Di decision come afta CNN say more informate come out on di extent to which Chris Cuomo take dey involved for im elder brother defence.

Andrew Cuomo resign for August after lawyers say e harrass staff.

Di 51 year old presenter for inside statement tok say im dey disappointed as no be how im wan take end im work wit CNN be that.

Chris Cuomo bin work for di network since 2013. E become one of di most popular news presenter for di station and e lead di CNN coverage of di 2020 US presidential election.

CNN for inside statement say dem hire one "respected law firm" to investigate di effort wey Chris Cuomo put to help im brother wey be politician fight di accuse of sexual harassment.

But as dem still dey torchlight di mata, "new informate comot" wey make di network terminate im contract, "effective immediately".

CNN bin suspend Chris Cuomo on Tuesday afta di extent of im behind-the-scenes efforts to help wit di scandal dey exposed.

For that time, di network say while dem "appreciate di unique position [Chris Cuomo] dey inside and understand im need to put family first and job second", di advice e give im brother dey against journalistic ethics.

Documents wey di New York Attorney General, Letitia James release on Monday show as younger Cuomo continuously press di govnor staff make dem allow am play greater role to defend im brother.

"You need to trust me," e text Melissa DeRosa, im brother secretary, for March, and add join say: "We dey make mistakes we no fit afford."

E also promise to contact other US media outlets to sabi other allegations wey dey come.

For inside one staff email wey New York Times see, CNN President Jeff Zucker say: "Di decisions no easy plus plenty complex factors dey involved."

Di star anchor sack go raise serious questions about journalistic standards for di US.

CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter, say "viewers suppose dey able to trust wetin dem dey here on television when dem dey cover sensitive story, even if e involve di family member of a colleague".

Di Cuomo family na one of di most dominant dynasties for US politics.

Andrew Cuomo bin dey elected to three successive terms as New York governor and their father Mario bin lead di state for over a decade between 1983 and 1994.