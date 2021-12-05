Lagos police order full investigate into death of eight children wey allegedly die inside car

Wia dis foto come from, NIGERIA POLICE

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu don order thorough and speedy investigation into di death of eight children wey mistakenly lock themselves inside one abandoned car.

Di children die afta dem allegedly lock themselves inside one vehicle for Jah-Michael community for Badagry, Olorunda Local Goment Area of Lagos state.

Tori be say di pikins dey between di ages of four and six. Na inside one Lexus SUV dem find di pikins in front of di car owners house on Saturday, 4 December 2021.

Local tori pipo Naija News report say one resident tok say di children bin dey trapped inside di vehicle and reportedly die of suffocation due to lack of air.

Di resident claim say dem find di children dead few hours later wen one of di parent come find her pikin.

However, di commissioner of Police say dia bodies don dey deposited for Badagry General Hospital mortuary for autopsy to determine di actual cause of death.

Dis dey happun as tori of 12 years old pikin wey die afta dem allegedly beat am for one Lagos school sake of say e no join cult still dey trend.

