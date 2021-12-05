UK red list countries latest update: UK pause decision making on visitor visa application for Nigerians

Pipo wey don already get valid UK visa and dey plan to travel go England as visitor from Nigeria and other red list kontris no go dey allowed to enta di kontri.

Na so di British High Commission on UK visa applications tok inside statement dem release on top dia social media page.

Di statement say UK Visas and Immigration go pause to make decision on visitor visa applications for all red list kontris including Nigeria, until dem lift di travel ban.

Di development dey come hours afta di UK add Nigeria to dia travel red list sake of concerns of di Omicron Covid variant.

"If you apply for visit visa from red list kontris and you meet di UK Immigration Rules, your application go dey paused. You no go receive decision on your visit visa application while di red list restrictions dey in place".

Dem say dis na to support di UK goment aim to protect public health from Covid-19 wey di Omicron variant dey of concern.

Wetin you need to know if you don already collect UK visit visa

Di visit visas cover pipo wey dey travel go UK for:

Tourism

Visiting family and friends

Undertaking short term business activities (for example, attending meetings)

Undertaking short term studies (under 6 months)

Taking part for research or exchange programmes as an academia.

Medical reasons (for example, pesin wan go receive private medical treatment).

UK in Nigeria say you no go fit request for refund of your visa money if you don submit your biometrics for di Visa Application Centre.

Di only condition wey go make UK issue visit visas or allow anybody from red list kontris visit England when di travel restrictions still dey in place na only under "compelling and compassionate circumstances."

"Na only very limited exemptions to travel and entry requirements dey for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases," di statement tok.

If you don submit visa application and you no wish to withdraw am, di UK Immigration go continue to hold your application.

And if you choose to continue wit your visa application, you no go receive decision on your visa visit, while di red list travel restriction dey in place.

For earlier statement wey di UK goment release, e say di travel restrictions on Nigerians go start from 4am on Monday 6 December.

E add say Nigeria dey part of red list kontris sake of di new variant of Covid, Omicron.

UK goment say dem don confam 21 cases of Omicron virus wey dey linked to travels from Nigeria.

Wetin to do if you land UK from Nigeria and oda red list kontris

Pipo wey dey arrive for airport

Booking Managed Quarantine: International arrivals wey dey land England from kontris wey dey di red list must don book one managed quarantine hotel in advance.

UK Border Requirements: From 4am on Tuesday, December 7, arrivals to di UK must meet wit UK health and border requirements and obely all di relevant quarantine restrictions whether dem dey fully vaccinated or not.

Transiting through England: If you do transit stop for England from any red list kontris, you must follow di red list rules when you arrive.