Bunu Sherif Musa: Buhari hail di late five-time Nigerian Minister

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ahmadu Bello University

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don tok sorry on top di death of former Minister, Bunu Sherif Musa.

For statement, Buhari tok say "make di family find peace on top wetin im invest put for humanity".

Buhari hail am for di many roles wey im take for Nigeria wey include five ministerial roles and Ambassador to France.

Alhaji Bunu Sherif Musa die on di 5th of November at di age of 76 years old.

Who be Bunu Sherif Musa?

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria french embassy

Bunu Sherif Musa, wey dem born on di 15th of January, 1947 for Borno State, bin serve for five ministerial roles during General Ibrahim Babaginda time for office as head of state.

E bin serve for five ministries from 1985-1992. E bin serve for Minister of Industries (1985), Mines, Power and Steel (1986-89), Aviation (1989), Water Resources (1990).

And Employment, Labour and Productivity Minister from 1990 - 1992.

E also work as as di Nigerian Ambassador to France from May 1998- October 1999.

Afta im stint for di federal goment, e go back Borno wia im bin serve as di s Chairman of Borno State Police - Community Relations Committee.