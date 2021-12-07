Christian Osakwe: Delta police drag doctor wey allegedly defile 15yr-old maid to court

7 December 2021, 13:00 WAT New Informate 5 minutes wey don pass

One Nigerian medical doctor for Delta State don chop accusation say im defile one 15 years old girl wey bin im maid.

Di founder of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation Harrison Gwamnishu say one anonymous caller bin lodge di complaint for im foundation.

Gwamnishu allege say before di medical doctor defile di girl, im be tell am say he bin wan check whether she be virgin.

Di human rights activist wey tok to BBC Pidgin say wen im receive di complaint, he find out from di girl wetin truly happen and she tell am say im oga defile am.

Gwamnishu say di girl don dey work with di doctor for six months.

And her parents dey Enugu State, e add.

Doctor examine di maid

Doctor don examine di 15-year-old maid and dem establish say pesin break her hymen, di human rights activist tok.

"I bin speak with di niece of di doctor wife wey be 18 years old and she tell me say na true. " E add.

Police arrest Doctor Christian Osakwe for alleged defilement

Wen BBC Pidgin reach out to di Delta State Police Command, di spokesperson Dafe Bright comfam di mata of di defilement and say a suspect, Christian Osakwe dey dia custody.

"For now, di suspect dey custody and investigation dey go on." Bright tok.

"All medical report to show if pesin penetrate di girl or not don dey ground.

"We dey prepare to charge di suspect to court. Im go enter court today or tomorrow," di Police PRO add.

Ontop wetin di suspect tok for im statement, di Police Public Relations officer say im no fit speak on behalf of di doctor.

BBC Pidgin dey monitor as di mata dey go.

For Nigerian law, pesin wey chop accuse dey presumed innocent until court find am guilty.