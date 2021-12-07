Kenyan policeman shoot dead six pipo including wife

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kenyan police are describing the incident as "sad"

One police officer for Kenya don shoot dead im wife and five oda pipo wit AK-47 early Tuesday morning, officials tok.

One neighbour bin hear " loud bang" from di officer house for 01:00 local time, according to police report.

Di policeman den go on for wetin officials call "shooting spree" in Kabete, near di capital, Nairobi, to kill five odas.

Di officer later take im own life, police statement tok.

Di reason behind di killings no dey clear, but police say di couple bin get gbege, according to tori pipo AFP news agency.

"Dem tell us say di couple get issues and dey quarrel bifor," police chief Francis Wahome tok .

Di policeman wey authorities don identify as Police Constable Benson Imbasi, "bin start to shoot at innocent members of di public..." afta e kill im own wife, wey her name be Carol, di police report tok.