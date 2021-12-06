Hanifa Abubakar: How keke driver take kidnap 5-year-old girl for Kano state; police dey investigate

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di police say dem dey work hard to find di missing di little girl wey miss om her way from school

Tok tok pesin for Kano Police Command DSP Abdullahi Haruna tell BBC News Pidgin say dem dey aware of one missing 5-year-old Hanifa Abubakar and say dem dey investigate di mata.

For evening on 4 December, residents for Kawaji area of Kano state shock afta dem no see di little girl wen suppose don close from her Islamiyya wey near her house.

“We dey on di mata of di missing 5-year-old, if update dey we go let una (media) know,” na so officer Abdullahi tok.

Uncle of di girl Surajo Sulaiman, speak to BBC News Pidgin on Monday and yan say mother of di girl still dey cry over di missing of her only child.

“She just dey cry but we dey console her and pray say God go make us get her.”

How Hanifa take miss

Di uncle Sulaiman explain to BBC News Pidgin how evritin take occur.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Residents for di area wey di kidnap happen believe say na one keke driver carry di girl waka

“Wetin happun be say Hanifa dey attend Dahiru Bauchi Islamic school wey dey close to our house and normally na group of children she dey follow go and come back since di place no far.”

“On Saturday afta dem close around 5pm, somebodi inside keke (tricycle) come tell five of dem (children) to enta for ride and you know how small pikin like ride, na so all of dem enta.

We sabi say as e reach beginning of street, e drop off di oda children come tell dem say e wan take Hanifa anoda ride again. Na from dia e disappear.”

Sulaiman tok say di whole family still dey in shock and dem dey try dia best to make sure say she return to dem.

E follow tok say na afta di incident, residents for di Kawaji area come dey tok say e get one tricycle driver wey dey always come di area for like week now.

“Some pipo say di tricycle man go just come park im motor, siddon and on tow time dem even ask am who e dey look for before dem pursue am.

According to Sulaiman, na dis driver many pipo for di area dey suspect.

“Di unfortunate aspect of dis case be say none of di children fit rememba di man face or number of im tricycle because all of dem na children.”