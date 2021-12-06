Covid UK red list kontris: Di decision dey 'unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory' - Nigeria goment respond

Nigeria goment don reject British goment ban on Nigerians to travel go UK and want make dem review di decision.

UK goment bin add Nigeria to di list of kontris dem place on red list sake of fear of di new Covid- 19 variant, Omicron.

One statement from di UK goment on Saturday December 4, announce say "Nigeria addition to di red list na sake of di plenty Omicron variant cases for di UK dem link to travels from South Africa and Nigeria."

Di statement add say 21 Omicron cases dem record from England recently na from Nigeria.

However, Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed say Nigeria goment reaction to di decision of di British goment to put Nigeria on di red list just because of Omicron cases wey no reach two dozens and wey no start from Nigeria dey "unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory and e no dey driven by science."

E add join say di Presidential Steering Committee go respond to di travel ban appropriately.

Nigeria high commissioner to di UK, Sarafa Tunji Isola don also condemn di travel restriction UK sama Nigeria. E describe am as "travel apartheid."

"Di travel ban na apartheid in di sense say no be endemic we dey deal wit but na pandemic,"

E also speak in line wit di comments of di UN chief, wey describe di restrictions imposed on some southern African kontris as "travel apartheid".

Oga Ishola add say wetin dey expected na global approach no be selective.

Meanwhile, di UK goment minister, Kilt Malthouse say di word "travel apartheid" na "very unfortunate language."

"We understand di difficulties wey these travel restrictions create, but dey try to buy small time so that our scientists go work on di virus and assess how difficult e go be".

Nigeria become di 11th kontri to dey on di UK red list for international travel on Monday.

All di kontris wey currently dey that list na African.

Di only pipo wey dey allowed to enter di UK from these kontris na UK or Irish nationals, or UK residents.

Dem go need pay to self-isolate for any pre-booked government-approved hotel for 10 days.

New Presidential Steering Committee on Covid- 19 International Travel protocol review

Di Presidential Steering Committee don review di International Travel protocol since di discovery of di Omicron variant for South Africa for November.

Di new travel rules wey come into effect on Sunday 5 December go further reduce di risk of importation and exportation of coronavirus according to di committee.

Travellers wey dey land Nigeria dey advised to follow dis rules.

Dem must do Covid- 19 PCR test 48 hours before dem comot di kontri dem dey.

Dem must do another Covid- 19 PCR di second day dem land Nigeria.

Self-isolation alias separate themselves for 7 dasy (Dis na for pipo wey neva collect vaccination or dey partially vaccinated).

Pipo wey neva collect full vaccine or dey partially vaccinated must do another PCR test on Day 7.

Travellers wey dey comot di kontri must provide valid evidence of fl vaccination against covid.