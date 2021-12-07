Wetin we know about 7-year-old wey dem find dead inside cooler for Ekiti state

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Google

Police don confirm say locals find di deadi bodi of seven years old baby girl inside cooler on Monday evening after her mama begin look for am for Ekiti state south west of Nigeria.

Neighbors find di bodi of di girl for one of di neighbour house and di bodi get plenti stab wounds.

Di mata make di locals to vex and burn down di house. Police say incident happun for Adehun, Ado Ekiti area of di state.

Police tok tok pesin ASP Sunday Abutu tell BBC say dem don arrest di man and e dey undergo questioning, e no tok weda di man na pastor as some pipo tok.

Unconfirmed source say na di pikin of di pastor wey get mental problem kill di young girl.

Tori of di girl dey cause gbas gbos for social media as pipo dey para ontop di mata.

Dis tori dey pop up few days after death of 12 years old school boy happun for Lagos and anoda tori of eight children wey die for Badagry area of Lagos.