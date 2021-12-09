Google Year in Search 2021: See full list of wetin Nigerians search for google dis year

Google on Wednesday announce di results of dia 2021 Year in Search, for inside di list, dem show di words wey Nigerians search pass since dis year start till now.

Nigerians dey use di internet to search for answers and information wey dey show dia interest for topics like music, movies, TV shows, sports, food, celebrity personalities, pop culture and lifestyle.

Topics and questions by Nigerians for di year 2021 dey inside too.

According to statement wey di tech company release, Top search topics like 'Paralympics', 'Euro 2020' , 'EPL' , 'Chelsea F.C.' and 'Champions league' make am show say Nigerian pipo like sports wella sport.

Tiwa Savage, Destiny Etiko and Romelu Lukaku no carry last for their categories, and dis one show say Nigerians' love top entertainment pipo and athletes. Squid Game, one Korean TV series wey bin catch di world attention top di category of trending movies and series.

From questions like 'How to check JAMB result 2021?', to search terms like 'Alcohol lyrics', 'TB Joshua' and 'Pornstar martini cocktail recipe', Nigerians use search to make sense of their world dis year.

Top 10 trending search

Paralympics

Euro 2020

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

TB Joshua

La Liga

EPL

Champions league

Tiwa Savage

Obi Cubana

Sound Sultan

Top trending pipo

Tiwa Savage

Obi Cubana

Sunday Igboho

Romelu Lukaku

Nnamdi Kanu

Elon Musk

Baba Ijesha

Omah Lay

Raphael Varane

Fabrizio Romano

Top trending musicians

Tiwa Savage

Omah Lay

Lil Nas X

Ruger

Ayra Starr

Buju

Bobby Shmurda

Seyi Shay

Chidinma Ekile

Naira Marley

Top lyrics

Alcohol lyrics

Bloody Samaritan lyrics

My Baby Bad My Baby Good lyrics

Peru lyrics

Ruger Bounce lyrics

Infinity lyrics

Cash App lyrics

Jowo lyrics

Big Thug Boys lyrics

Feeling lyrics

Top trending athletes

Romelu Lukaku

Raphael Varane

Christian Eriksen

Ben White

Earling Haaland

Xavi

Saul Niguez

Thomas Tuchel

Naomi Osaka

Jules Koundé

Top Nollywood Actors

Destiny Etiko

Zubby Michael

Pere

Tonto Dikeh

Iyabo Ojo

Olu Jacobs

Nafisa Abdullahi

Jim Iyke

Nancy Isime

Alex Ekubo

Top EPL teams

Chelsea F.C.

Manchester City F.C.

Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

Leicester City F.C.

Everton F.C.

West Ham United F.C.

Aston Villa F.C.

Newcastle United F.C.

Southampton F.C.

Leeds United

Top recipe

Pornstar martini cocktail recipe

Pancake recipe

Chocolate cake recipe

Puff puff recipe

Fried rice recipe

Egusi soup recipe

Oha soup recipe

Vanilla cake recipe

Ogbono soup recipe

Chinchin recipe

Trending Top devices

iPhone 13

Infinix Note 10

Infinix Hot 10

iPhone 12 pro max

iPhone 13 pro max

Tecno Camon 17

Samsung A12

Infinix Note 8

Infinix smart 5

Tecno spark 7

Trending 2021 loss

TB Joshua

Sound Sultan

Ada Jesus

DMX

Femi Osibona

Dare Adeboye

Rachel Oniga

Prince Philip

Yinka Odumakin

Sani Dangote

Trending movies and series

Squid Game

Coming to America 2

Sex Life movie

Black Widow

Red Notice

Mortal Kombat

Army Of The Dead

Eternals

Shang Chi

The Harder They Fall

Trending 2021 Songs

Naira Marley - Coming

Ayra Starr - Bloody Samaritan

Omah Lay - Understand

Naira Marley - Koleyewon

Kizz Daniel - Lie

Ladipoe feat. Buju - Feeling

Ruger - Bounce

Davido - Jowo

Wizkid - Essence (Remix) ft. Justin Bieber

Joeboy - Alcohol

Trending "Who is" general

Who is going to win Champions League 2021?

Who is Obi Cubana?

Who is Ada Jesus?

Who is Sunday Igboho?

Who is the best player in the world?

Who is DMX?

Who is the President of America?

Who is the new chief of army staff?

Who is Abba Kyari?

Who is Cubana Chief Priest?

Trending "How to" general

How to check JAMB result 2021?

How to pack a parcel?

How to open pdf file?

How to open mp3 file?

How to open apk file?

How to check NECO result?

How to register NIN online?

How to vote on BBnaija 2021?

How to reprint JAMB slip?

How to track a package?

Trending "Where is" general