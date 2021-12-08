Keren Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher: Signs wey parents suppose know wen dia pikin dey experience sexual abuse

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

So many pikin don fall victim of sexual abuse all over di world despite di campaign wey people dey do against all dis abuse, e still dey increase.

Dis na why BBC Pidgin don highlight signs parents suppose see to know if dia child dey go through sexual abuse.

Both di male and female child dey experience dis kind thing and di founder of Di Total Children Initiative and member of Child Safety Education and Protection Initiative Elizabeth Azubuike tok to BBC Pidgin.

She highlight some important signs parents suppose look out for to know if person dey sexually abuse dia child.

Pikin go begin withdraw

Pikin wey dey active before and wey like to dey play go dey withdraw from pipo if di child dey experience sexual abuse.

Azubuike tok say if parents notice say dia child dey dey silent, make dem find out wetin dey wrong with dat child.

"For di ones wey still small, dem go just dey cry for no reason. Wen dem remember wetin dia abuser do dem, di child go just dey cry," Azubuike tok.

BBC News Pidgin also tok to one Nigerian journalist wey her radio programme for Wazobia FM dey highlight sexual abuse matta, Uche Nwayiocha and she also chook mouth for di topic.

She say parents suppose know say something dey wrong with dia pikin if di child no wan relate with pipo again.

"Wen pikin begin get withdrawal symptom, na stronger indicator say dat child fit dey sexually abused.

"Especially pikin wey dey lively, wey like to play, if dat child begin dey keep to dia sef, something dey go wrong with that pikin," Ugochukwu tok.

Wen pikin begin fear pesin wey dem like before

Anoda sign parents suppose know na wen pikin begin fear di pesin wey dem like to be wit.

Wen dia parents call di name of dat person or tell di pikin to go play for dat pesin house, di child go dey fear sake of say dat pesin dey abuse am sexually.

"Na very big sign say pikin dey experience sexual abuse wen dem begin fear pesin wey dem like to be wit. Parents of dat pikin suppose ask say why dis child kon suddenly hate dis pesin?" Ugochukwu add.

Pikin go begin bed wet

Azubuike tok say pikin wey no dey bed wet before fit begin bed wet if dem dey go through sexual abuse.

Wen your pikin begin dey hostile

Pikin wey dey friendly before fit dey hostile wen dem begin dey experience sexual abuse.

Pikin go dey attach to dia parents

Children dey react differently to sexual abuse. Wen pikin begin dey attach to dia parents every time and always tell dia parents to take dem along anywhere dem dey go, possibility dey say dat child fit dey experience sexual abuse.

Parents suppose look into di matter if dia child dey behave dis way. Dem need investigate di mata to know wetin di child dey go through.

Wen pikin begin dey ask some questions

Pikin fit dey experience sexual abuse if dem begin ask dia parents if na good tin to dey keep secret.

Azubuike tok say dis abusers dey always tell dia victims say na good tin to dey keep secret.

She say di abusers dey like to work on di mind of dis pikin sake of say dem wan make di child trust only dem.

Dem go begin lose dia self esteem

Pikin wey bin dey confident before go begin lose dia sef esteem sake of dia abusers don work on dia mind.

Pesin wey dey abuse dis pikin fit tell dem say dem too fat or too thin. Dem go dey tell dis children say na only dem like dem di way dem dey.

Dem go make di child believe say na only dem accept dem di way dey are.

Wen parents notice say dia pikin don dey lose dia self esteem, dem need investigate am.

Dia dressing go change

Wen pikin begin dey wear short dress and refuse di normal ones parents buy for dem, parents suppose investigate sake of say dat child fit dey experience sexual abuse.

Wetin parents fit do

Wen parents find out say dia pikin don go through sexual abuse, make dem take di pikin for medical examination for evidence.

Make dem assure dat child say dem love am and wetin happen no be dia fault.

Parents suppose let di pikin know say dem dey protected and notin go happen to dem.

Make parents reach out to Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team wen dey notice say dia pikin don dey sexually abused.

Parents also fit reach out to Gender-Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres for di Nigeria Police Force.

Make parents and dia pikin go for counselling sake of say di mat na traumatising one.

Sexual abuse tori wey shake Nigeria

Tori of Keren-Happuch Aondodoo Akpagher bin go viral afta her mama allege say di 14 years old student of Premier Academy for Abuja bin experience sexual abuse for school.

According to Karen mama, Mrs Akpagher, her daughter bin dey sick and she carry am go hospital where she say doctor bin remove condom from her private part.

Mrs Akpagher say she bin pick up her daughter from school on June 19 and she die on June 21 after she enta coma.

Also for 2018, one senior lecturer for Benue State Polytechnic Andrew Ogbuja, and im pikin Victor Ogbuja bin chop accuse say dem rape one 13 years old girl Ochanya Ogbanje.