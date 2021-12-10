US visa restrictions: Why America sanction Africa richest woman Isabel dos Santos and oda Africans

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

United States Department of Treasury don sama visa restrictions give Africa richest woman plus two oda Africans.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, say Isabel dos Santos alias Africa richest woman, wey be Angola former president, José Eduardo dos Santos daughter, get di visa restriction "for serious hand wey she get for corruption by misappropriating public funds for her personal benefit."

Her name dey among list of pipo from across di world wey dey face US sanction sake of corruption.

But oga Blinken statement no give detail about wetin dem say madam Dos Santos do.

US goment release di list as part of im anti-corruption drive.

Two oda Angola pipo - Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento and Manuel Helder Vieira Dias Juniorare - wey be former goment officials also dey di list.

US sama dem di so-called Magnitsky sanctions. Dis one mean say US companies no go fit do financial deals with dem.

According to US Treasury, di two men "steal billions of dollars from di Angolan goment through embezzlement".

Oda African names wey dey di US Treasury for oda alleged corruption na Liberia senator Prince Yormie Johnson and South Sudan businessman Benjamin Bol Mel.

Prince Yormie Johnson, im wife Ameria Bovidee Johnson, and pikin, Blessing Johnson, also dey involved for significant corruption through engagements wey involve millions of dollars from bribery and pay-for-play funding schemes according to dem.

