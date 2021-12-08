Demilade Fadare: Father of girl dem see her dead body for cooler share wetin happun to im daughter

Wia dis foto come from, Temilade Oluwashola Wetin we call dis foto, Demilade Oluwashola

Di father of di seven years old girl, Demilade wey police discover her dead body inside cooler on Monday don express shock for wetin happun.

Fadare Oluwashola wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say di whole incident happun in di morning of Monday around 9:00AM.

"Her mum bin send her to go buy pap as she dey prepare moi-moi for breakfast in di morning," Oluwashola tok.

"Di woman wey dey sell di pap get only one wey remain, so she direct Demilade to anoda place. On getting to di oda place, dem also direct her go anoda side.

"So my daughter say she need to go tell her mum before she go di oda place as e be say e dey far."

Oluwashola say as im daughter get close to di gate of one estate near dia house-wia she dey always play with oda children, one pikin say she see her with somebody and di pesin carry her go.

"One little girl tell me say she see my daughter with someone wey wear brown top and she begin call her but di pesin come carry am to di building next to my house."

Oga Oluwashola wey dey work for Lagos say e receive call from e wife dat Monday say e pikin dey miss.

"So I call my colleague for Ekiti to help me conduct house by house search around di area, di father tok.

"My colleague say wen dem bin reach di house wey police later find e pikin, di owner of di house sitdon for white plastic chair outside and say im wife don collect di house key go work."

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Neighbors find di bodi of di girl for one of di neighbour house, di mata make di locals to vex and burn down di house

Afta plenti search and no result, oga Oluwashola say for night im instinct tell am to sit close to di house wey dem later find e pikin.

"At a point I feel di presence of my daughter around dat house for night but I come dey question mysef if I dey okay. I notice flash light from di suspected house but my mind no just go dia."

Di papa of late Demilade say afta prayers all wetin pastors wey dey around dey tell dem be say im daughter dey close to dia house.

E say throughout di night e no fit sleep and di search for her daughter continue di next day.

How dem find Temilade dead body

Wia dis foto come from, Google Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no be di cooler wey dem find her body inside

"Afta our search, e be like say na di suspect go report demsef to di police because wen I return back home di next day, one of im uncle tell me to go to di police station," late Demilade papa tok.

Na from police station, Fadare Oluwashola wey be late Demilade papa find out say dem don see e daughter but she don die.

"Wen I get to di police station, one of my friend show me foto, na so I come begin cry say dem don kill my daughter."

"I neva know say na close to my house dem kill my pikin, I feel say na kidnappers wey need ransom catch her. I no know say dey kill her for ritual purpose," Fadare Oluwashola.

"Di suspect wey police arrest dey stay close to our compound, we dey share fence with dem and infact dem dey even park dia car for our compound."

Fadare Oluwashola say dem tell am say di husband and wife for di compound na dem come report to police claiming say na dia daughter wey dey 'insane' kill Demilade.

Fadare Oluwashola get plenti questions wey dey unanswered

"Dis na someone wey I know very well, we dey share fence togeda, I neva know say dem get bad intention for me. I just pray make God help me get over dis."

Fadare Oluwashola say Demilade na her first daughter among di three girls wey e born and e dey always try e best to look and protect all of dem.

E say wen e see im daughter corpse for mortuary, e see stabs wound for her neck plus oda multiple stabs and e be like say dey drain her blood and keep her for sac to cover di crime.

"Dis na family wey di mama dem bin give my children chin-chin and peanut sometimes. I don bin buy block from di husband hands before from e block industry. I neva know say dem go do dis to me"

Meanwhile, police don arrest di man wey get di house wia dem find Demilade and e dey undergo questioning but police no mention weda di man na pastor.

Fadare Oluwashola say police don also arrest di pikin wey dey claim say dey mad plus di mama of di lady and all e need na justice for e late daughter, Demilade.