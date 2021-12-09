New Zealand go ban cigarette for dia future generations - See how dem wan do am

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Anybodi wey dem born afta 2008 no go dey able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products for dia lifetime

New Zealand wan ban di selling of tobacco to dia next generation, so dem go fit eventually phase out smoking.

Anybodi wey dem born afta 2008 no go fit buy cigarettes or tobacco products for dia lifetime, under one law wey dey expected to start next year.

"We want to make sure say young pipo no start to smoke," Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verall tok.

Di move na part of one ogbonge crackdown on smoking wey New Zealand health ministry announce on Thursday.

Doctors and oda health experts for di kontri like di idea wey dem say na "world-leading" plan wey go reduce access to tobacco and restrict nicotine level inside cigarettes.

"E go help pipo stop or switch to less harmful products, and fit reduce how young pipo dey addicted to nicotine," one Prof Janet Hook from di University of Otago tok.

New Zealand dey determined to achieve national goal to reduce dia national smoking rate to 5% by 2025, wit di aim to eventually stop am patapata.

Currently, about 13% of New Zealand adults dey smoke, dis wan dey down from 18% of about one decade ago. But di rate dey much higher - about 31%- among di indigenous Maori population wey also dey suffer higher rate of disease and death.

New Zealand health ministry say smoking dey cause one out of four cancers and still be di leading cause of preventable death for di kontri five million strong population. Di industry be di target of lawmakers for more dan ten years now.

As part of di crackdown wey dem announce on Thursday, di goment also introduce major tobacco control, including serious restriction for supermarkets and corner stores wia dem dey sell cigarette.

Di number of shops wey dey allowed to sell cigarettes go reduce well-well to under 500 from about 8,000 now, officials tok.

For recent years, vaping - smoking e-cigarettes wey dey produce vapour wey dey also deliver nicotine don become far more popular among younger generations dan cigarettes.

New Zealand health authorities come warn say, vaping no dey harmless. Researchers find agents wey dey cause cancer inside e-cigarette liquids too.