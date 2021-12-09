Ned Nwoko: Jaruma reply Regina Daniels husband post about her marriage 'despite say she dey sell kayanmata'

one hour wey don pass

Popular sex therapist and aphrodisiac seller Hauwa Saidu wey dey popular as Jaruma don condemn oga Ned Nwoko comment say her husband don leave despite say she dey sell kayanmata (sex enhancer).

For inside one video wey Jaruma post for her social media handle, she say she no happy about how 74-year-old Ned Nwoko wey pipo respect fit come social media dey tok bad tins about im wife wey im marry for many years.

Oga Ned bin question why di businesswoman marriage no work for one Instagram post wey im bin make on Wednesday.

Ned Nwoko bin dey respond to reports about how im divorce e Moroccan wife, Laila Charani.

"As for Jaruma wey claim say her kayanmata dey work on Ned Nwoko and dat na why im wife Laila leave, dat kind tok-tok dey baseless and laughable.

"To clear di record, make we ask... Jaruma bin marry young man, how come di marriage wey produce one pikin end barely one year? How come di kayanmata no work on di husband. Gullible fans no know say di ex-husband leave her despite di kayanmata effects on im. What a joke," e tok.

How Jaruma respond to Ned Nwoko

Jaruma say: "oga Ned tok say her husband leave am two years ago, but di man never say any bad tin about her and she never say any bad tin about di man too."

She add say "pipo bin don move on afta im wife Regina Daniels deny say she don ever use her kayanmata but oga Ned still come back three weeks later to tok worst tins about her.

"Make oga Ned try think am say if her kayanmata no dey work 21 years old girl no fit able to control im and im media team to type five pages tok tok about Laila im ex wife and Jaruma," she tok.

For di 16 minutes plus video, Jaruma say she don make more money as show one plenty paper wey she call bank statement of di money wey she don make since Regina bin post disclaimer say she no dey use Jaruma product. She urge oga Ned to confam from im bank friends weda na true.

She say oga Ned no try at all for dat kind tin wey im do but she say she dey happy say she get more followers and customers afta dem release bad post about her.

Who be Jaruma?

Hauwa Saidu Mohammed wey pipo sabi as Jaruma na Nigerian sex therapist and entrepreneur.

Dem born her for October 26, 1993.

She come from Gombe state and many reason her as di most successful and highest-paid sex therapist for Nigeria.

Jaruma bin start her entrepreneurship career for 2010 as she engage for some businesses but na for 2016 she enta limelight afta she do one video to educate Nigerians about di therapeutic advantages of Azanza Garckeana plant (Silky Kola).

She begin sell sex enhancers products, kayamata wey she claim say dey save women from experiencing failed marriages because dem no fit meet wit di sexual demands of dia partners.