Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka: 26yr-old Nigerian marry 56yr old woman e meet for Facebook

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka Wetin we call dis foto, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka

"I no dey see di age gap dia, I no dey notice di age, e just be like say na my age mate, na my best friend i marry".

Na so one 26 years old Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka wey marry 54 years old woman tok.

Sean na local footballer wey dey play for Owerri in Imo state and e also dey do Point of Sale (POS) money transfer business to take hold bodi.

E say di two of dem be meet for Facebook for 2020 and from there di love wantintin begin till e propose to am.

"As we take meet ourselves, we plan say e go be like dat, because na for January 2020 I see am for my Facebook under pipo you may know.

"I begin view her profile, di woman comments and tins wey she dey put for her post, i come like her post dem, send her message, na so we take start".

Di woman bin get three children before dem marry but im say e no dey worry about menopause as pipo dey warn am say di woman no go fit born pikin for am.

"But e say im no believe say menopause exist as nothing wey be like menopause for God side as fit give anybody pikin anytime, Sean say e dey for bible.

Di difference between marrying old or young pesin

Wia dis foto come from, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka Wetin we call dis foto, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka

According to Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka di difference for dating or marrying pesin wey old pass you na just say you know as trust dey there, respect dey there.

E add say im wife dey care for am wella unlike young ladies wey go dey complain or halla for you if you offend dem.

"She know say she give me age difference, she still dey care dey repect me. For one day, she no let me know say she be di senior for dis relationship even if we get differences, she go calm down explain to me".

Sean say im 56 years old wife dey give am all di tins wey im expect from woman for character, attitude wey im bin dey reason say im dream wife go be.

Wetin Sean go benefit for di marriage

Wia dis foto come from, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka Wetin we call dis foto, Sean Imonioro Chukwuemeka

E say im no marry di woman sake of say one corner corner benefit dey as pipo bion dey ask am.