How two new converts allegedly kill RCCG Pastor for Lagos - Police

54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Babatunde Dada

One Nigerian pastor, Babatunde Dada don lose im life after two pipo allegedly stab am for Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Di incident happen for Chapel of Resurrection for 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos Southwest Nigeria.

One of di relatives of di late clergy man, Olatunbosun Abolarinwa, tell BBC Pidgin say di unfortunate incident hapun on Thursday, December 2.

Abolarinwa tok say di pipo wey allegedly kill di pastor bin come church to give dia life to Christ di Sunday before di incident happun.

Di man who be security expert say after di two converts give dia life to Christ dem tell di main pastor Akin Odejare say dem get accommodation issue and im give dem space to stay inside di church.

"Wetin dem tell me be say on dat day, im be go bank to save money or withdraw, I no really dey sure sake of say Pastor Odejare never give me di full details.

"Dem say he come back to di church and see di guys downstairs playing and he tell dem say he won go rest upstairs sake of say he dey tire.

"Nobody hear anything wen di pastor dey upstairs. Na one of di church members raise alarm wen di person go upstairs and see di pastor inside pool of im own blood.

"And after im death, dem find out say di two coverts don disappear," Abolarinwa tok.

Abolarinwa say police don arrest one of di suspect for Ilorin afta dem track am wit one of di pastor phone wey im steal.

"Police track di phone IMEI number and use am locate di suspect for Ilorin.

"Di homicide section of Panti for Lagos don pick am up for further investigation," Abolarinwa tok.

Police Public Relations Officer for Lagos Adekunle Ajisebutu don confam di incident.

Ajisebutu tell BBC Pidgin say one of di suspects dey dia custody and im dey help wit investigation.

Who be Pastor Dada?

BBC Pidgin also tok to Akin Dada, Pastor Dada younger brother and he share wetin hapun to di man of God.

Akin tok say im elder brother wey be 42 years na pastor of RCCG Chapel of Glory for Agboju and administrator/accountant of Chapel of Resurrection.

"Anytime my brother finish for im own church, he dey always go Chapel of Resurrection to perform im administrative duty," Akin tell BBC Pidgin.

He say wen di two converts from Ilorin bin request for place to stay, Pastor Odejare hand dem over to Pastor Dada to dey in charge of dia welfare.

"My brother get laundry shop very close to di shop. So instead of make di guys just dey sleep and wake, my brother invite dem to di laundry.

"On Thursday, I no know how di boys take know say my brother dey go bank. Im wife tell me say my brother no too well on dat day and im tell am say make he rest but he insist say he need to komot sake of say dem won do one programme on Saturday and he need to withdraw money wey dem go use," Akin tok.

Di deceased brother tok say di suspects enta im brother office and kill am wen he dey rest. Akin tok say dem see broken bottles for di scene of di crime.

E describe im brother as a calm person and man of peace wey no dey fight anybody. Akin describe im brother death as a shocker.

"I know my brother very well. Na im dey advice me say di Lagos wey we dey now, if people won rob you, just submit everything wey dey your hand and let go.

"If those boys wey attack am don ask am wetin dey im hand, he go submit am sake of say na man of peace," Akin conclude.

BBC Pidgin speak with Pastor Dada wife, Bose but she no fit tok sake of say di death of im husband still dey shock am.

E never tey wey di woman and her husband marry and dem dey expect pikin.

Fashback - Pastor wey allegedly kill im wife inside dia house for Aluu

No be di first dis kain tindey happun.

One Pastor Chris Amadi allegedly kill im wife Prophetess Solution Chris-Amadi on Monday, November 8 afta one argument for dia house in Aluu, Ikwerre community, Rivers State.

"Wen we reach di house, di man don lock her inside di house, cover her with heap of cloth and hide her body by di bed side. We no know wetin e bin plan to do with her body," Di elder Prophetess Solution elder sister Elvis Opurum tell BBC Pidgin.