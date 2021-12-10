Gunmen kill Katsina commissioner: Dr Rabe Nasir alleged killers - Suspect dey police net

10 December 2021, 09:12 WAT New Informate 26 minutes wey don pass

Commissioner of Police for Katsina state Sanusi Buba say dem don arrest one suspect after di assassination of commissioner Rabe Nasir for di northern Nigeria state.

Buba wey do press conference for Katsina add say investigations dey continue over di death of di former house of reps member turned commissioner.

BBC News Pidgin attempt to tok to di late Rabe family but dem say dem no wan tok for now.

Pesin wey dey stay Shema quarters for Katsina metropolis wia di killing happun tell BBC News Pidgin say di thing shock pipo for di area.

"Di killing of commissioner Rabe shock all of us no be small because if something like dis fit happun to senior goment pesin like am what of us ordinary pipo."

"I no get di full details but I hear say di attackers use knife to chook im bele and dem come carry im bodi lock inside toilet."

Tok tok pesin for Katsina Police Command Gambo Isah tell BBC News Pidgin say dem dey wait for doctor and oda forensic experts before dem go conclude about wetin happun.

President Muhammadu Buhari don condemn di assassination of di Commissioner for Science and Technology for Katsina State.

Who be Rabe Nasir?

Rabe Nasir come from Mani local goment area for Katsina state.

E begin im working career for Department of Security Services DSS and from dia e move to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission wia e also work.

Rabe contest and win election for 2007 to represent Mani/Bindawa federal constituency for National Assembly and e serve reach 2011.

After e leave House of reps, govnor Aminu Masari appoint am special adviser on science and technology during im first tenure as Katsina govnor from 2015-2019.