COVID-19 cases in Ghana today: Ghana update travel guidelines for international travelers

Ghana Health Service introduce new COVID-19 protocols for international travelers who dey enter de country through Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

De new travel guidelines dey for statement wey Patrick Kumah Aboagye, de Director General Ghana Health Service sign.

According to Dr Aboagye statement, dis be necessary sake of de recent Omicron virus wey dem discover in de country.

"Over de last two weeks, cases from de airport alone dey account for about 60% of de total cases recorded in de country," he explain.

Apart from that, de recent rise in imported COVID-19 cases for de airport be major reason to intensify efforts for there.

According to de statement, "Globally, chaw countries dey experience fourth wave. Some travelers from dis countries go come Ghana during de festive season."

"Dis current surge in COVID-19 cases dey show for Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

September 2021 wen Ghana Prez. Nana Akufo-Addo bin visit America and US Vice President Kamala Harris host am for White House

New guidelines for travelers to Ghana

Dis be de new guidelines Ghana Health Service dey introduce for all travelers who dey enter de country.

1. All pesins 18 years and above who dey arrive for Ghana for provide evidence of full vaccination for COVID-19 vaccine.

2. All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who currently dey outside de country den plan to intend to return within 14 days from de midnight of 12th December2021 be exempted.

However, dem go receive vaccination on arrival for de airport.

Travelling Out of Ghana

All Ghanaians who dey travel outside de country for ensure say dem be fully vaccinated from midnight of 12th December 2021.

Who be fully vaccinated?

Ghana Health Servuce dey consider person as fully vaccinated once den receive full dose of vaccines wey Food and Drugs Authority approve.