Demilade Fadare: Wetin hapun for court as police present suspects for di case of di seven-year-old dem find im dead inside cooler for Ekiti state

10 December 2021, 19:46 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Temilade Oluwashola Wetin we call dis foto, Demilade Oluwashola

One magistrate court don order di remand of three suspects wey dem say e get hand for di murder of one seven-year-old girl for Ado Ekiti, South West of Nigeria.

Di court wey sit for Ado-Ekiti, South West Nigeria on Friday order di remand of three suspects Sikemi Olajiga, Banji Olajiga and Victoria Olajiga for di correctional Centre pending legal advice from di department of Public prosecution.

Di three suspects dey face two count charge of murder and negligence wey lead to di murder of seven-year-old Demilade Fadare.

Tori bin comot on Monday say dem find di body of di missing girl for inside cooler for di house of di suspects wey lead to dia arrest.

Na neighbours find di bodi of di girl for di neighbour house and di bodi get plenti stab wounds.

Di mata make di locals to vex and burn down di house. Police say incident happun for Adehun, Ado Ekiti area of di state.

Counsel for di defendant, Babatunde Oke say dem go wait di legal advice from di DPP before dem take further steps for di matter.

Dem don adjourn di case to 10 January, 2022.

One representative of di Family, Tope Fadare wey show face for court say di family want justice.

Di tori so far

Fadare Oluwashola wey be di father of di seven years old girl, Demilade follow BBC Pidgin tok say di whole incident happun in di morning of Monday around 9:00AM.

"Her mum bin send her to go buy pap as she dey prepare moi-moi for breakfast in di morning," Oluwashola tok.

"Di woman wey dey sell di pap get only one wey remain, so she direct Demilade to anoda place. On getting to di oda place, dem also direct her go anoda side.

"So my daughter say she need to go tell her mum before she go di oda place as e be say e dey far."

Oluwashola say as im daughter get close to di gate of one estate near dia house-wia she dey always play with oda children, one pikin say she see her with somebody and di pesin carry her go.

"One little girl tell me say she see my daughter with someone wey wear brown top and she begin call her but di pesin come carry am to di building next to my house."

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Oga Oluwashola wey dey work for Lagos say e receive call from e wife dat Monday say e pikin dey miss.

"So I call my colleague for Ekiti to help me conduct house by house search around di area, di father tok.

"My colleague say wen dem bin reach di house wey police later find e pikin, di owner of di house sitdon for white plastic chair outside and say im wife don collect di house key go work."

Afta plenti search and no result, oga Oluwashola say for night im instinct tell am to sit close to di house wey dem later find e pikin.

"At a point I feel di presence of my daughter around dat house for night but I come dey question mysef if I dey okay. I notice flash light from di suspected house but my mind no just go dia."

Di papa of late Demilade say afta prayers all wetin pastors wey dey around dey tell dem be say im daughter dey close to dia house.

E say throughout di night e no fit sleep and di search for her daughter continue di next day.

Wia dis foto come from, Google Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no be di cooler wey dem find her body inside

How dem find Temilade dead body

"Afta our search, e be like say na di suspect go report demsef to di police because wen I return back home di next day, one of im uncle tell me to go to di police station," late Demilade papa tok.

Na from police station, Fadare Oluwashola wey be late Demilade papa find out say dem don see e daughter but she don die.

"Wen I get to di police station, one of my friend show me foto, na so I come begin cry say dem don kill my daughter."

"I neva know say na close to my house dem kill my pikin, I feel say na kidnappers wey need ransom catch her. I no know say dey kill her for ritual purpose," Fadare Oluwashola.

"Di suspect wey police arrest dey stay close to our compound, we dey share fence with dem and infact dem dey even park dia car for our compound."