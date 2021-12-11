Emirates Airline Nigeria: Emirates flights travel to Nigeria go suspend again - Check why

11 December 2021

Emirates airline dey suspend dia flights between Nigeria and Dubai from Monday 13 December 2021.

Di airline say di move go last until UAE and Nigerian authorities work on a solution to di ongoing issue wey dey ground.

Di issue be say Nigeria recently impose directive wey reduce Emirates to operate one flight per week to Nigeria via Abuja.

Emirates Airline for statement dem release late Friday 10 December, 2021 add say;

Di last flights to operate on 12 December 2021 go be EK 783/784 to/from Lagos and EK 785/786 to/from Abuja.

Emirates na di largest airline and one of two flag carriers of di United Arab Emirates.

Customers from Nigeria wey dey hold tickets with final destinations Lagos and Abuja no go dey accepted at di point of origin.

Dat one mean say those wey dey fly enta Nigeria from now go dey rejected from wia dem book di flight.

Emirates airline dey based in Garhoud, Dubai, di airline be a subsidiary of The Emirates Group, wey dey owned by di government of Dubai's Investment Corporation of Dubai.

E never reach two weeks wen Emirates just resume Lagos and Abuja flights after 10 months of suspended operation due to disagreement with Nigeria.

Emirates flights to Nigeria - Wetin customers wey don buy tickets fit do?

For dis latest matter, Emirates airline say affected customers no need to call dem immediately for rebooking.

Customers fit simply hold on to dia Emirates ticket and wen flights resume, contact dia travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

Emirates add say dem regret any inconvenience wey dis mata don cause.

Dem be one of di major international airlines wey bin dey operate for Nigeria until Covid protocols for 2020 make dem disagree wit di Federal Goment of Nigeria.

Emirates say dem still dey ready to resume services once di Nigerian authorities comot di restrictions.

Dem add say dem go ensure say travelers get more choice and access to trade and tourism opportunities inside Dubai, and beyond to dia network of over 120 destinations.

Every year plenti Nigerians dey rely on Emirates to travel to Dubai for both business and leisure trips.

Emirates airline last suspension of Nigeria passenger flights

Dubai main airline Emirates announce yet another suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from Monday 21 June, 2021.

Emirates flight ban on Nigeria dey come barely 48 hours afta UAE announce plans to resume flights connecting Nigeria to Dubai.

"In line wit goment directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) dey suspended wit effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice."

Na wetin Emirates tok inside statement BBC Pidgin cari eye see.

"Customers travelling to and from Lagos and Abuja no go dey accepted for travel.

"Customers wey don travel to or connect through Nigeria inside di last 14 days no dey permitted to board from any oda point to di UAE,"

Na so di airline further add put for di statement dem post for Emirates website.

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management release new travel protocol on 19 June to resume flights from Nigeria.

Di eased travel rules wey suppose start Wednesday 23, June, 2021 also affect passengers arriving from India and South Africa.

"We regret di inconvenience wey e cause, and affected customers gatz contact dia booking agent or Emirates call centre for rebooking.

"Emirates remain committed to Nigeria, and we look forward to resuming passenger services wen conditions allow." Emirates add.

Why Emirates bin ban flights to Nigeriafor 10 months?

For 10 months, between 4 February and end of November, 2021 Emirates Airlines stop to dey airlift Nigerians to Dubai from Abuja and Lagos airports.

Di ban na sake of di refusal by di Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 [PTF] to allow di airline conduct rapid test for coronavirus.

Di airline make dis test compulsory for dia passengers, four hours before dem board dia flights.

But di arrangement no go down well wit Nigerian Federal Goverment authorities.

Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 [PTF], according tori wey dey ground, dey plan to provide di infrastructure for Emirates Airlines.

Di plan na to conduct Rapid Antigens Test [RDT] on passengers wey wan fly from Nigeria in readiness for di resumption of flights.