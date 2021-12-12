Pastor allegedly rape choir member: Ogun state police arrest cleric ontop accuse say e plan wit im wife to defile 16-year-old

12 December 2021, 10:53 WAT New Informate 8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ogun State police

Ogun state police command say dem don arrest one pastor on top accuse say e plan wit im wife to defile one 16-year-old.

According to statement from di command wey say dem make di arrest on Friday, 10, December, 2021, Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, and im wife Elizabeth Taiwo connive togeda to defile one 16 years old choir member of di church.

Police say dem arrest di pastor and im wife afta di victim lodge complain for di Adatan divisional headquarters.

According to her, wen she go di church for choir practice, di pastor wife call her and tell her to go meet di pastor inside dia room because di pastor bin wan send am message.

She as soon as she enta di room, di pastor wife lock di door from outside, den di pastor come overpower her, and forcefully sleep with her.

She explain say afta, di pastor wife later come inside afta her husband don satisfy imself and wen she meet her dey cry, she tell to stop to dey cry as she don become woman now, she come warn her to no ever to tell anybody or else she go die.

Police say investigation dey go on afta which dem go charge di couple go court.

Meanwhile on interrogation, police say di couple confess to di crime but blame di devil for am and beg for forgiveness.

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo dey protest against di alleged rape of Keren on 09/12/2021

Tori of rape and defilement dey make headlines for Nigeria almost everi day

Tori of rape and defilement dey make headlines for Nigeria day afta day.

On Wednesday, 8, December 2021, pipo march go di national assembly for Nigeria capital Abuja to demand justice for 14-year-old Keren Happuch Akphager, one Senior Secondary School One (SSS1) boarding student of Premiere Academy Lugbe, Abuja wey die for June, 2021.

Mrs Vivien Vihimga Akpagher, wey be Keren mama dey demand justice for her pikin wey she allege say die untimely from complications from rape.

One primary school teacher, Makasusi Sunusi recently chop life imprisonment afta court find am guilty of defiling five-year-old girl for Jigawa State.

High Court for Kazaure sama di teacher with di life sentence on Monday, November 29. Di victim na one of di pupils of di school wey Sunusi dey teach.

Early in di year, police also arrest Nollywood actor Olarewaju James alias Baba Ijesha for April 2021 ontop allegation say in sexually assault one 14 years old girl. Im dey face criminal charges wey include sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and indecent treatment to pikin.

According to di Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, for 2017, dem report 2,279 cases of rape and indecent assault and 1,164 cases of "unnatural offences" (i'e anal sex) to di authorities.

Di penalty for rape and child defilement fit reach life imprisonment depending on di state and jurisdiction.