Miss Universe 2021: South Africa finish third as Harnaaz Sandhu of India win dis year edition of di pageant

13 December 2021

India Harnaaz Sandhu don win Miss Universe 2021.

While Paraguay Nadia Ferreira be runner up and South Africa contestant Lalela Mswane place third as second runner up.

Di 70th edition of di pageant, hapun on December 12, 2021 for di Universe Dome for Eilat, Israel.

Di outgoing queen, Andrea Meza of Mexico crown Harnaaz Sandhu of India as her successor at di end of di event.

Eighty contestants na im compete for dis year pageant, including di first-ever entry from di Kingdom of Bahrain.

Top ten dis year

See di contestants wey make am to top ten dis year.