Miss Universe 2021: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana and Cameroon representatives for dis year edition of di beauty pageant

Miss Universe pageant event dey set to happun for Eliat, Israel on December 12.

Dis go be di 70th anniversary of di beauty pageant event wey dey showcase di diversity and beauty of women from all ova di world.

Miss Universe competition na one of di largest and most recognised beauty contest for di world.

Every year, about 90 kontris na im dey participate for di contest wey consist of national pageant winners across di world.

For dis year, na 80 women from all ova di world dey compete for di crown. Dem go compete for di chance to become di next Miss universe.

Di contestants no be only pageant queens, but scientists, philanthropists, and many more

Out of dis eighty women, some of dem come from Africa dey represent kontris like Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and a lot of odas.

Meet di representatives of Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and South Africa

Nigeria: Maristella Okpala

Maristella Okpala na 28 year old flight attendant.

She get master's degree in public health from di Imo State University in Nigeria .

She don train as international flight attendant for Emirates Airline.

Marristela say her papa no believe say a proper lady go be beauty queen sake of integrity.

"To be beauty queen na wetin don always be my dream and I get to prove am wrong"

She say she get soft spot for children and she no like to see children dey hawk for street.

Okpala say she dedicate her life to advocacy work. say she don give ova 1,000 children school essentials,

She also say she dey advocate for pregnant pipo to receive pre and post-natal care,

According to her biography for Miss Universe website, she don epp to maintain recycling and waste clean up for Nigeria through di Africa Clean Up Initiative, and epp to prevent di spread of Malaria for Ajegunle.

Cameroon: Michèle Ange Minkata

Michèle-Ange Minkata na 25-year-old creative advocate and entrepreneur.

She get degree in Geography and currently dey do public relations and communications work.

Michèle-Ange dey work wit one Smile Train organization for Cameroon to provide corrective surgery to children wey dem born wit deformed lips.

She also work wit Roger Milla foundation wia she say she dey spread awareness and raise funds for children wey dey suffer from sickle cell anaemia.

Michèle say wen she dey grow up, she face plenty bullying sake of she be tomboy and dis one don make am launch one academy wey go empower young girls to tap into dia potential.

Ghana: Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore

Silvia Naa Morkor Commodore na 27 year old business-administration student

Silvia grow up for Accra wey be di Ghana capital city and she say growing up for Accra don make her get interest for trade and running businesses.

She also be model, wedding planner, and dancer.

Silvia say dance don epp am overcome difficulties throughout her life, including poverty.

Commodore say she hope to eventually build a dance studio to epp children wey dey face similar challenges wey she don once experience.

South Africa: Lalela Mswane

Lalela Mswane na South African model and beauty pageant title holder wey dem crown Miss South Africa 2021.

Dem born her for 27 March 1997.

Dem born her for Richards Bay for KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa.

Her papa, Muntu Mswane, na Eswatini-born former diplomat and minister wey die for 2010, while her mother Hleliselwe bin work as account clerk and homemaker.

She be di youngest of three children.

Afta she complete her secondary education for Pro Arte Alphen Park for 2015, Mswane enrol for di University of Pretoria, she later graduate wit Bachelor of Laws degree.