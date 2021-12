Kabiru Alhassan: Kano professional firewood cutter wey get one hand

Kabiru Alhassan lose one of im hands 22 years ago afta im and im friends climb tree wen dem travel from Kano city for north west Nigeria go village.

For dis interview with BBC Pidgin, Kabiru tori how di incident hapun, im journey to healing and how e become a professional wood cutter with just one hand.