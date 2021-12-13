Gernot Rohr: Why NFF sack di German and replace am with Augustine Eguavoen?

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) don sack Gernot Rohr as Super Eagles head coach and replace am with Augustine Eguavoen.

For one statement di NFF release on Sunday night, dem tok say Eguavoen appointment to replace di German on interim basis.

"Afta one virtual meeting wey NFF Executive Committee get on Sunday, we decide say Eguavoen go work with Salisu Yusuf (Chief Coach); Paul Aigbogun (Assistant Coach); Joseph Yobo (Assistant Coach); Dr Terry Eguoje (Assistant Coach) and Aloysius Agu (Goalkeeper Trainer). Former Nigeria captains Augustine 'Jay Jay' Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Garba Lawal don dey appointed to provide technical and ambassadorial support for di crew," NFF tok for statement.

Why NFF sack Rohr

Although, di NFF never release official statement on why dem sack di German citizen, many pipo bin don dey call on di football body to replace di coach sake of say di performance of di Super Eagles no be like before.

Nigerians bin make a lot of noise wen di Super Eagles chop dia first beating as dem dey prepare for di 2022 World Cup.

No be only di beating pain Nigerians, but na sake of say di team wey beat dem na Central African Republic and na for Teslim Balogun Stadium dem sama dem 1:0.

Wen Super Eagles chop di beating, dem bin dey number 34 on di Fifa rankings and CAR siddon ontop number 124.

One of di pipo wey call on NFF to replace Rohr na former governor of Abia State and African pillar of sports, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Kalu tok say di last five years for Super Eagles under Rohr na wasted years sake of say di Nigerian team dey struggle to qualify for African Cup of Nations and World Cup. E ask why dem never sack di German national.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta Nigeria play 1-1 with Cape Verde for dia last group game of di 2022 World Cup qualifiers, di noise to sack Rohr bin increase from many quarters.

Even though Super Eagles qualify, Nigerians bin dey fear if dem go fit perform well during di tournament if Rohr dey in charge as di coach.

Former presidents of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) also follow chook mouth for di mata.

Dem say Super Eagles wey be three-time African champion dey give Nigeria worry every time dem get match with anoda team sake of say dem no dey perform well again.

SWAN tell NFF to remove Rohr and appoint first class coach wey fit di Super Eagles.

Na August 2016 NFF appoint Rohr to be Super Eagles coach and na im be di longest serving manager.

Who be Augustine Eguavoen?

Wia dis foto come from, NFF

Eguavoen na former Super Eagles captain and ex-manager. In 1994, na im be di captain wen Nigeria win di African Cup of Nations for di second time.

Dem born am on August 19, 1965 for Sapele, Delta State. E begin im football career for ACB Lagos and e don also play for Gent.

Oda clubs wey di football legend don play for na K.V. Kortrijk, Ourense, Sacramento Scorpions, Torpedo Moscow, and Silema Wanderers.

Eguavoen na Super Eagles coach wen Nigeria finish in di third place for di Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt in 2006.