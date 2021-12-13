Benue woman inside viral pictures wey marry her partner wey dey confined to bed tok dia tori

Wia dis foto come from, Barrister Antav Kume

One 45-year-old Nigerian man wey dey confined to bed sake of accident don wed im 27-year-old partner on Saturday, December 11.

Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough wey be electrician bin fall from electric pole for March 2021 and injure im spinal cord.

BBC Pidgin tok to Terkimbir wife Christiana after fotos of dia wedding go viral on social media. Di woman say even though her husband dey confined to bed, im ready to spend di rest of her life with am.

Christiana say di love wey im get for her husband no be small and dia marriage na for better for worse.

"My husband na good man and I dey ready to live with am forever sake of di love I get for am," Christiana tok.

"Since di accident wey im get, na neighbours dey support sake of say I no get work wey I dey do, na my husband bin dey provide for di family before di accident.' Christiana tok.

Terkimbir also follow BBC Pidgin tok and im describe im wife as a very supportive woman wey don dey with am since nine years even though dem bin no marry to join dem togeda

Although di couple don dey togeda since nine years and dem get three children, dem just dey joined togeda as husband and wife.

"Without my wife, I go don die with dis my condition. Na better wife I marry and I no fit leave am. Our love na forever," Terkimbir tell BBC Pidgin.

Hard times for di family

Wia dis foto come from, Barrister Antav Kume

Di couple wey come from Benue State for north central Nigeria dey go through hard times since Terkimbir fall from pole.

Hospital say di groom go need N1.5million for surgery so e go fit walk again.

Terkimbir and im wife don appeal to Nigerians to come to dia rescue as dem no get who dem wan turn to.

"I want make Nigerians ep me so I go fit walk again. Doctor say I go need N1.5million for surgery. I dey beg everyone make dem assist me," Terkimbir tok.

Di couple neighbour Barrister Antaav Kume wey don dey support dem since di accident happun also tell BBC Pidgin say Terkimbir and im family dey go through difficult time and dem need epp from Nigerians.

Love na your mate?

Wia dis foto come from, Barrister Antav Kume

Love no dey discriminate - Na wetin many pipo dey tok.

Recently, some kain love tori dem don make di saying to trend di more. Motivational speaker from Zimbabwe, Sinikiwe Kademaunga wey dem born with no hands and knees - plus dwarfism recently share her wedding fotos wey set social media on fire.

Di motivational speaker share her wedding fotos few months afta she bin reveal di identity of her bobo for di first time and show am to di world for her Instagram page on 11 August.